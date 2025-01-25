Malta’s president visits Vatican, meets Pope Francis

This visit highlights Malta’s deep Catholic roots and its partnership with the Vatican in addressing complex global challenges.

Pope Francis welcomed Maltese President Myriam Spiteri Debono to the Vatican on January 24, 2025, for a private 20-minute audience, as announced by the Holy See Press Office. This marks the president’s first visit to the Vatican since assuming office in April 2024.

Central to their discussion was the ongoing migration crisis in the Mediterranean, a topic of deep concern for the Vatican.

President Spiteri Debono presented Pope Francis with two meaningful gifts: a basket of Maltese specialty products and a physical therapy device for the homeless. This therapy equipment will be used at the Dicastery for Charity’s clinic, which serves vulnerable individuals near St. Peter’s Square.

Following her meeting with Pope Francis, President Spiteri Debono was received by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States. Their conversation explored pressing international issues, including the conflicts in Israel and Palestine, the war in Ukraine, and migration challenges in the Mediterranean region.

Malta, located just 300 kilometers (185 miles) from Tunisia and Libya, serves as a critical transit point for migrants seeking safety and opportunity in Europe. Every year, thousands undertake perilous journeys across the Mediterranean, making migration a shared concern for Malta and the Vatican. Pope Francis highlighted this issue during his April 2022 visit to Malta, a trip dedicated largely to addressing the migrant crisis.

Malta’s strong ties to the Vatican

The visit continues a tradition of Maltese presidents meeting the pope at both the beginning and end of their mandates. In March 2024, Pope Francis received Malta’s outgoing president, George Vella, underscoring the unique bond between the world’s smallest EU member state and the Holy See.

With a population of 500,000, Malta is over 90% Catholic and holds significant influence in the global Church. Maltese leaders contribute prominently to Vatican initiatives, including Cardinal Mario Grech, the Secretary General of the Synod, and Archbishop Charles Scicluna, a key figure in combating abuse within the Church. Additionally, Maltese diplomats serve as papal representatives around the world, including Archbishop Alfred Xuereb in Morocco, Archbishop Antoine Camilleri in Ethiopia, and Archbishop Joseph Spiteri in Mexico.