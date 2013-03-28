New Study Dates Shroud of Turin to the Time of Jesus

Previously thought to be a medieval forgery, new infra red tests show its ancient origin
The cloth’s consistency is similar to those used to bury the dead at the time of Christ, 2,000 years ago, according to the latest scientific studies.
Details of the research have emerged in a book and come ahead of Saturday's rare glimpse of the Shroud, when TV cameras will film it as part of a live broadcast ahead of Easter Sunday.
For centuries scientists have argued about the authenticity of the Shroud – which is kept in a secure vault in Turin Cathedral – and it has become one of the most iconic images of the Roman Catholic faith.
