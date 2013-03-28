Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
New Study Dates Shroud of Turin to the Time of Jesus

DR
Aleteia | Mar 28, 2013

Previously thought to be a medieval forgery, new infra red tests show its ancient origin

Previously thought by many to be a medieval forgery, new tests of the Shroud of Turin have dated it to 300BC and 400AD. That's a wide range, but also firmly places it prior to the medieval period, and puts Jesus' life right in the middle of the possible range. The Daily Mail has more on the story:

Just in time for Easter a new study has claimed that the Shroud of Turin is a not a medieval forgery but could – in fact – be the burial shroud that was used to wrap the body of Christ.

The cloth’s consistency is similar to those used to bury the dead at the time of Christ, 2,000 years ago, according to the latest scientific studies.

Details of the research have emerged in a book and come ahead of Saturday's rare glimpse of the Shroud, when TV cameras will film it as part of a live broadcast ahead of Easter Sunday.

For centuries scientists have argued about the authenticity of the Shroud – which is kept in a secure vault in Turin Cathedral – and it has become one of the most iconic images of the Roman Catholic faith.

Read more

