Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine

Everyone loves Saint Therese of Lisieux (and she makes quite an impression on the heroine of our serialized novel, Rachel’s Contrition, too! ). These photos of a saint so particularly beloved were taken from the camera of her sister, Celine, and they include images of all of the Martin sisters in the Lisieux Carmel, and Mother Gonzaga, as well! Images courtesy of © Office Central de Lisieux