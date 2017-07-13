Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Praying this litany will give you peace about the past and future

Sr. Faustina Maria Pia, SV | Jul 13, 2017

This beautifully written prayer by a Sister of Life will cast away so many anxieties.

The Sisters of Life have provided us with this beautiful litany, which can cast away so many anxieties about the past, the present, and the future. For a version set to music, see here.

The Litany of Trust

From the belief that I have to earn Your love

Deliver me, Jesus.

From the fear that I am unlovable

Deliver me, Jesus.

From the false security that I have what it takes

Deliver me, Jesus.

From the fear that trusting You will leave me more destitute

Deliver me, Jesus.

From all suspicion of Your words and promises

Deliver me, Jesus.

From the rebellion against childlike dependency on You

Deliver me, Jesus.

From refusals and reluctances in accepting Your will

Deliver me, Jesus.

From anxiety about the future

Deliver me, Jesus.

From resentment or excessive preoccupation with the past

Deliver me, Jesus.

From restless self-seeking in the present moment

Deliver me, Jesus.

From disbelief in Your love and presence

Deliver me, Jesus.

From the fear of being asked to give more than I have

Deliver me, Jesus.

From the belief that my life has no meaning or worth

Deliver me, Jesus.

From the fear of what love demands

Deliver me, Jesus.

From discouragement

Deliver me, Jesus.

That You are continually holding me, sustaining me, loving me

Jesus, I trust in you.

That Your love goes deeper than my sins and failings, and transforms me

Jesus, I trust in you.

That not knowing what tomorrow brings is an invitation to lean on You

Jesus, I trust in you.

That you are with me in my suffering

Jesus, I trust in you.

That my suffering, united to Your own, will bear fruit in this life and the next

Jesus, I trust in you.

That You will not leave me orphan, that You are present in Your Church

Jesus, I trust in you.

That Your plan is better than anything else

Jesus, I trust in you.

That You always hear me and in Your goodness always respond to me

Jesus, I trust in you.

That You give me the grace to accept forgiveness and to forgive others

Jesus, I trust in you.

That You give me all the strength I need for what is asked

Jesus, I trust in you.

That my life is a gift

Jesus, I trust in you.

That You will teach me to trust You

Jesus, I trust in you.

That You are my Lord and my God

Jesus, I trust in you.

That I am Your beloved one

Jesus, I trust in you.

[Provided by the Sisters of Life.]

