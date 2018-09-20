Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn't fathom
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?

Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy's voice
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a "saint sleeping within his soul"
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God's will
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Art & Culture

Exclusive Photos: Padre Pio brings Christ’s mercy to NYC

PADRE PIO, I ABSOLVE YOU
Jeffrey Bruno | Aleteia
Share
Print
Jeffrey Bruno | Sep 20, 2018

Little Italy gets a new resident!

Click here to launch the slideshow

September in Little Italy is one of the most festive and anticipated times of the year for New Yorkers. It’s the Feast of San Gennaro. What began over a hundred years ago within the Italian immigrant community as a simple Mass and procession to celebrate the Feast Day of their beloved patron has grown into a full-blown celebration of everything Italian.

It’s a time when street vendors and store owners squeeze together on Mulberry Street, with tables and grills making the already narrow street almost impassable. The smells of sausage and peppers and zeppolis fill the air along with the serenade of laughter and lighthearted banter of those slowly traipsing down the avenue with their gelatos dripping in the heat of the waning summer sun.

But this year festival goers would be in for an unexpected surprise. Against the backdrop of the craziness on Mulberry Street, another saint would arrive on the scene, much to the delight of the local Italian community. This saint would be represented in the form of a 1000-pound bronze statue that would become a permanent fixture in front of the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral.

Check out the photos!

Launch the slideshow

Sculptor Timothy Schmalz, renowned for creating the provocative “Jesus the Homeless” sculptures that evoke the sense of Christ’s presence in the poor and marginalized, has created a life-size, “interactive” sculpture of St. Padre Pio hearing confession. Called “I Absolve You,” the sculpture was a generous gift from the St. Pio Foundation to the parish and local community.

The astonishing sculpture depicts the mercy of Jesus Christ as portrayed through an image on one side of the penitent and on the other Padre Pio as he would be hearing confession in persona Christi. The sculpture invites the viewer to take a seat beside Padre Pio and consider the power of Christ’s love and mercy in a very physical and touchable form.

So Little Italy welcomed a new resident. One who can be found sitting on Mulberry Street in the shadow of the great, old basilica, waiting for souls; souls in need of healing … souls in need of love … souls in need of mercy … as each and every one of us does.

This week commemorates the 50th anniversary of the death of Padre Pio, who once famously said “After my death I will do more. My real mission will begin after my death.” As this monument of mercy takes its place on the noisy streets of lower Manhattan, it seems evident that his prayers are being poured out on a great city wounded by sin. It quietly beckons to all who pass, inviting an encounter with the mercy of a loving Savior, just as Padre Pio did in his life.

St. Padre Pio, please pray for us.

Tags:
Padre Pio
