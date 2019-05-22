More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Cerith Gardiner
12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Spirituality

Where to look when it looks like the bad guys are winning

WOMAN PRAYING ROSARY
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Share
Print
Fr Robert McTeigue, SJ | May 22, 2019

A half-hearted Easter isn't enough ...

“I am worried about you …”

That is one of the responses I received to last week’s column: “Reconciling realism and Paschal joy.” This kind, faithful soul, with a generous spirit of prayerful intercession, wrote:

Praying for you, Father. I know it isn’t an easy time in the Church (it’s even worse outside!) … I began to read a Catholic publication which made it its aim to denounce abuses in the church. Three years later, I had to cancel the subscription, deciding that I’d rather spend my reading time on Scripture, catechism, and lives of the saints … Not that I chose to be oblivious to the state of things, but it re-balanced my spiritual life …

What I am trying to say is that I am worried about you. If your focus is the darkness in the Church, (inescapable in your line of work!) you lose sight of the light.  

God reigns.

I am grateful to those who pray daily for me and the whole Church. They keep the sky from falling! And they help weak souls like me to fight another day. The “realism” I spoke of trying to reconcile with Paschal joy last week isn’t real, so it can’t be reconciled with anything. The “realism” I spoke of is looking at the world through the lens of a merely natural view. Naturally speaking, it does look like the bad guys are winning. The true realism of genuine Paschal joy stubbornly clings to the supernatural view, rooted in a deep love of Christ. Another dear friend/intercessor brought this home to me via Houselander:

… If we judge by the newspapers, it would seem that Christianity is a failure …This after 2,000 years of Christianity! Certainly it looks like a failure. What did it look like when Christ was in the tomb? Christ had claimed to be the life of the world—He was dead. He had promised His people a kingdom, He had been hanged outside the city. He had claimed to be king, He had been crowned with thorns. Only a handful of men had kept their faith in Him and the handful had fled … He was stripped naked, made mock of, He died with nothing of His own, even His grave was borrowed. Certainly it looked as if Christ was a failure. At that time the faith of the whole world was kept alive by a few devoted women. Even the apostles doubted them when they told them (what they should have known) that Christ had kept His word …

Those women believed it because they had the faith which discovers through love. They had never wanted any earthly triumph for Christ, never expected it. They believed in Christ the poor man, the forsaken man, even the crucified man. If they could not have Christ with all His humiliations and stripes, they would not seek to comfort themselves with anything else. So they came, asking who would roll back the stone, to find it already removed and Christ alive, with the wounds our sin had inflicted on him blazing like stars in his risen body.

Today it is in the Catholic Church that faith in the resurrection is kept alive. Often enough too, some pious old woman is the keeper of the Church’s faith, faith that is nourished by intimate personal love for the suffering Christ—the very tender love that seeks for Christ, crucified in man.

That resurrection faith, rooted in love, is so very different from the pandering and manipulations urged by those who would seek to conform the Church to current fashions rather than bring the world into conformity with Christ by means of the one Church he founded. The fads and ideologies of today, unheard of a few years ago, seeming so urgent and final but sure to be replaced by new enthusiasms tomorrow—these worldly aspirations, like all idols, must fail us, and, worse, draw us away from the living God.

We must seek to be hated by a world in rebellion against God, because the world hated the Christ of God first. (John 15: 18) The Apostles rejoiced when they found that they had been judged worthy to suffer for the name of Jesus. (Acts 5:41)

Our Lord is faithful.

Our Lord is faithful. Our Lord will not and cannot abandon us. He provides free for the asking (but do we ask?) the grace necessary to persevere faithfully to the end. Along the way he promises us a peace and joy that the world cannot give and that the world cannot take away.

Yes, in this life a storm is raging against the disciples of Christ—as always. Let’s keep our eyes fixed, not on the storm, but on the one who has already defeated sin and death.

When I write next, I will conclude our series of Easter reflections. Until then, let’s keep each other in prayer.

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW