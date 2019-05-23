Argentine OB-GYN found guilty for refusing to perform abortion

A court in Argentina has found Dr. Leandro Rodrígues Lasta guilty of not performing an abortion after the OB-GYN decided to save the life of an unborn baby.

In May 2017, in the course of treating a 19-year old women who was in severe pain after taking misoprostol, the first of a two-part abortion pill regimen, Rodríguez decided not carry out the abortion, according to a report by the Catholic News Agency.

According to the report, after determining that the woman was almost 23 weeks pregnant and that the baby was more than 1 lb. 2 oz., the doctor stabilized the patient. Labor was induced when the baby was 35 weeks old, and the baby, who will soon be two years old, was adopted.

Judge Álvaro Meynet said that Rodríguez performed a “delaying maneuver” in not performing the abortion, and since he was not registered as a conscientious objector said he was required by law to perform the abortion.

Sentencing could result in the loss of Rodríguez’ medical license and up to two years in prison.

Abortion is legal in Argentina in cases such as this one, in which the mother alleges a rape had occurred, and in cases where the mother’s life or health is said to be in danger.

During the trial pro-life activists rallied behind the accused and conducted marches and vigils on his behalf. At a press conference after the verdict was read, Rodrígues vowed to appeal the verdict, according to the CNA report.