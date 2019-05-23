More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer
Cerith Gardiner
10 Inspiring people who found success later in life
J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
News

Argentine OB-GYN found guilty for refusing to perform abortion

RODRIGUEZ LASTRA
Twitter-@nadiajmarquez
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | May 23, 2019

The head of the hospital’s department of gynecology had opted to save the life of the 23-week old baby who will soon be two years old.

A court in Argentina has found Dr. Leandro Rodrígues Lasta guilty of not performing an abortion after the OB-GYN decided to save the life of an unborn baby.

In May 2017, in the course of treating a 19-year old women who was in severe pain after taking misoprostol, the first of a two-part abortion pill regimen, Rodríguez decided not carry out the abortion, according to a report by the Catholic News Agency.

According to the report, after determining that the woman was almost 23 weeks pregnant and that the baby was more than 1 lb. 2 oz., the doctor stabilized the patient. Labor was induced when the baby was 35 weeks old, and the baby, who will soon be two years old, was adopted.

RODRIGUEZ LASTRA
Twitter-@nadiajmarquez

Judge Álvaro Meynet said that Rodríguez performed a “delaying maneuver” in not performing the abortion, and since he was not registered as a conscientious objector said he was required by law to perform the abortion.

Sentencing could result in the loss of Rodríguez’ medical license and up to two years in prison.

Abortion is legal in Argentina in cases such as this one, in which the mother alleges a rape had occurred, and in cases where the mother’s life or health is said to be in danger.

During the trial pro-life activists rallied behind the accused and conducted marches and vigils on his behalf. At a press conference after the verdict was read, Rodrígues vowed to appeal the verdict, according to the CNA report.

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Pro-life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW