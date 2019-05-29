10 Quotes from recently canonized Pope Paul VI

In talking about Pope Paul VI during his canonization on October 14, 2018, Pope Francis said he was a saint, “who knew how to abandon positions and power for the love of Christ.”

Francis also highlighted in his homily how Paul VI “bore witness in a passionate way to the beauty and the joy of following Christ totally. Today he still urges us, together with the Council whose wise helmsman he was, to live our common vocation: the universal call to holiness. Not to half measures, but to holiness.”

Here is a brief slideshow containing some of St. Paul VI’s wisdom that he gives to us today.