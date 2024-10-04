Join Aleteia for 1 of these 4 incredible pilgrimages in 2025!

Those who pray and read with Aleteia and Magnificat are invited to four incredible pilgrimages to be held during the Jubilee Year 2025.
A pilgrimage to one of these destinations can bring a great boost to your spiritual life during the Jubilee.
1Greece and Ephesus: June 16-25
Led by Fr. Sebastian White, O.P., the editor of Magnificat, follow in the footsteps of St. Paul, St, John, and Our Lady. Explore how the early Church began, as you are surrounded by incredible natural beauty.
2Portugal, Spain, and France: June 16-25
Led by Fr. Michael O’Connor, O.P., explore the endless spiritual riches of the Church in Portugal, Spain, and France. From Our Lady's apparition sites to the homeland of saints, this trip will give you a lifetime's worth of meditations.
3Italy: July 8-17
Led by Fr. Michael Eguino, go to the heart of the Church during the Jubilee.
4Italy: September 8–17
Another trip to Italy in early autumn will bring a second group of pilgrims to the heart of the Church during the Jubilee celebrations.
These pilgrimages promise to offer a true banquet of meditation, beauty, and fellowship.
Readers will create a community of pilgrims to benefit each other, as they enjoy in fellowship these places of grace and beauty.
