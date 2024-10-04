Aleteia
Aleteia Premium
News
Inspiring Stories
Voices & Views
Lifestyle
Spirituality
Issues & Implications
For Her
Church
Art & Culture
Travel
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Join Aleteia for 1 of these 4 incredible pilgrimages in 2025!

Aleteia 2025 pilgrimages

Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 10/04/24
Next year, the universal Church will celebrate a Jubilee! Why not make it a year of pilgrimage with Aleteia and Magnificat?

Those who pray and read with Aleteia and Magnificat are invited to four incredible pilgrimages to be held during the Jubilee Year 2025.

A pilgrimage to one of these destinations can bring a great boost to your spiritual life during the Jubilee.

1Greece and Ephesus: June 16-25

Led by Fr. Sebastian White, O.P., the editor of Magnificat, follow in the footsteps of St. Paul, St, John, and Our Lady. Explore how the early Church began, as you are surrounded by incredible natural beauty.

Find out more here.

2Portugal, Spain, and France: June 16-25

Led by Fr. Michael O’Connor, O.P., explore the endless spiritual riches of the Church in Portugal, Spain, and France. From Our Lady's apparition sites to the homeland of saints, this trip will give you a lifetime's worth of meditations.

Find out more here.

3Italy: July 8-17

Led by Fr. Michael Eguino, go to the heart of the Church during the Jubilee.

Find out more here.

4Italy: September 8–17

Another trip to Italy in early autumn will bring a second group of pilgrims to the heart of the Church during the Jubilee celebrations.

Find out more here.

These pilgrimages promise to offer a true banquet of meditation, beauty, and fellowship.

Readers will create a community of pilgrims to benefit each other, as they enjoy in fellowship these places of grace and beauty.

Take a look! Click here: Pilgrimage - Magnificat USA

Tags:
Aleteia
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

banner image
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.