How the impoverished girls of Peru are winning international dance awards

Thanks to the passion and generous heart of a former dancer, ballet is becoming accessible to the poor.
In a country where 7 million families live on about $105 per month, ballet is completely out of reach for many girls. Yet Del Carmen Silva is trying to bring equality to young girls in Lima by offering free classes to girls from poor areas. The future prima ballerinas join other girls from the more upscale neighborhood of Miraflores — and the result is beautiful.
The girls come together in dance, challenging the notion that ballet can be elitist, and the group has won international dance awards — giving the girls a sense of worth and recognition. As Maria del Carmen Silva shared in the video below, on stage all the girls are the same which was very important to her.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?