More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Cerith Gardiner
10 Inspiring people who found success later in life
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Voices & Views

Priest: I wish I could show you the face of pedophilia and child pornography

UNKNOWN
Joe Besure | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Fr. Fortunato Di Noto | May 31, 2019

Privacy laws protect the child pornography industry, according to this testimony of an Italian priest dedicated to fighting child abuse.

Although I wish I could, I cannot show you the face of pedophilia and of child pornography.

I wish I could, but it would be against the law. But if the crucifix—the suffering of the most innocent of innocents—which many people looked on with sorrow and even with disdain, changed the hearts of men, then yes, I would be tempted to show the world what pedophiles and child pornography producers do to children, newborns, and pre-adolescents. Believe me, I would immediately be under investigation for having broken the law. And yet, millions of denunciations and reports throughout the entire world have not moved even the most awakened of consciences. Too many of them are dulled, drugged, complacent, indifferent, and deaf.

I know exactly what I am writing about, and I can document it without relying on insinuations, and without fear of being rebutted. And yet, this unhealthy, incorrect, and provocative idea of showing the world the truth of child pornography, comes to me every day and is subversive in the way the Gospel is. It flows in my blood, in my mind, and in my flesh—not so as to provoke, but so as to begin a path of justice for the innocent, to shine a light on the permanent darkness of sexual abuse of minors and of their constant, continuous, absurd, disturbing, silent, and evil corruption by their abusers. Silence and complicity shamefully surround human trafficking of children, in plain sight of the world.

A group of pedophiles (all Italian in this case, of whom we have counted about 40 in the deep web, in a chat dedicated to their unspeakable actions, a chat which we have reported) wrote that they were not very worried because it would be very difficult to identify them. Even if I scare them a little bit, they admire me (they wrote), saying, “The Church and the State are the ones who say his accusations are unfounded, certainly not us!” It’s a disturbing phrase, deeply diabolical and full of refined evil. And to be admired by those pedophiles worries me a bit.

There are tens of millions of children suffering from unspeakable abuses, which the perverse and corrupt exhibitionist world of child pornography and pedophilia has carried out with total impunity. Money, more money, and innocent flesh are trafficked with the disturbing complicity of the most powerful companies on the web of and service providers, who wash their hands when others point out this nefarious activity. And they do nothing to stop it. Period. Nor do they offer, or make available when requested (there are no laws for this purpose in many states), the log files needed to identify the millions of people who own, divulge, produce, and make money off of this obscene material (through clearly detectable commercial interchanges using Bitcoin and other currencies, and even credit cards).

I wish I could, but I cannot, shine a light in the darkness of these horrible crimes against these children, who are kidnapped and who will be psychologically and physically traumatized for the rest of their lives. The damage is permanent. I wish I could, but I cannot, respectfully show the world these children’s faces and ask everyone, “Who has seen them? Who knows them?”

I wish I could, but I cannot, expose the faces of the butchers who—haughtily and with an apparent guarantee of impunity, which cripples those who seek justice—are strongly protected by privacy laws in a world where no one, or very few people, would question the legitimacy of those laws.

Yes, I wish I could, but I cannot, because despite the horrors perpetrated against these children whom I discover everyday, whom I cure and support, I must educate them in justice and truth. I don’t think I’m acting against the Gospel. I really don’t.

Read more:
How the internet is causing child sexual exploitation
Tags:
Priest
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW