Priest: I wish I could show you the face of pedophilia and child pornography

Although I wish I could, I cannot show you the face of pedophilia and of child pornography.

I wish I could, but it would be against the law. But if the crucifix—the suffering of the most innocent of innocents—which many people looked on with sorrow and even with disdain, changed the hearts of men, then yes, I would be tempted to show the world what pedophiles and child pornography producers do to children, newborns, and pre-adolescents. Believe me, I would immediately be under investigation for having broken the law. And yet, millions of denunciations and reports throughout the entire world have not moved even the most awakened of consciences. Too many of them are dulled, drugged, complacent, indifferent, and deaf.

I know exactly what I am writing about, and I can document it without relying on insinuations, and without fear of being rebutted. And yet, this unhealthy, incorrect, and provocative idea of showing the world the truth of child pornography, comes to me every day and is subversive in the way the Gospel is. It flows in my blood, in my mind, and in my flesh—not so as to provoke, but so as to begin a path of justice for the innocent, to shine a light on the permanent darkness of sexual abuse of minors and of their constant, continuous, absurd, disturbing, silent, and evil corruption by their abusers. Silence and complicity shamefully surround human trafficking of children, in plain sight of the world.

A group of pedophiles (all Italian in this case, of whom we have counted about 40 in the deep web, in a chat dedicated to their unspeakable actions, a chat which we have reported) wrote that they were not very worried because it would be very difficult to identify them. Even if I scare them a little bit, they admire me (they wrote), saying, “The Church and the State are the ones who say his accusations are unfounded, certainly not us!” It’s a disturbing phrase, deeply diabolical and full of refined evil. And to be admired by those pedophiles worries me a bit.

There are tens of millions of children suffering from unspeakable abuses, which the perverse and corrupt exhibitionist world of child pornography and pedophilia has carried out with total impunity. Money, more money, and innocent flesh are trafficked with the disturbing complicity of the most powerful companies on the web of and service providers, who wash their hands when others point out this nefarious activity. And they do nothing to stop it. Period. Nor do they offer, or make available when requested (there are no laws for this purpose in many states), the log files needed to identify the millions of people who own, divulge, produce, and make money off of this obscene material (through clearly detectable commercial interchanges using Bitcoin and other currencies, and even credit cards).

I wish I could, but I cannot, shine a light in the darkness of these horrible crimes against these children, who are kidnapped and who will be psychologically and physically traumatized for the rest of their lives. The damage is permanent. I wish I could, but I cannot, respectfully show the world these children’s faces and ask everyone, “Who has seen them? Who knows them?”

I wish I could, but I cannot, expose the faces of the butchers who—haughtily and with an apparent guarantee of impunity, which cripples those who seek justice—are strongly protected by privacy laws in a world where no one, or very few people, would question the legitimacy of those laws.

Yes, I wish I could, but I cannot, because despite the horrors perpetrated against these children whom I discover everyday, whom I cure and support, I must educate them in justice and truth. I don’t think I’m acting against the Gospel. I really don’t.