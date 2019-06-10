More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?
Cerith Gardiner
12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse
J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
News

Fulton Sheen’s body to be removed from New York

FULTON SHEEN
Fair Use
Share
Print
John Burger | Jun 10, 2019

Archdiocese of New York confirms it will cooperate with Illinois diocese in wake of legal dispute

The Archdiocese of New York, which for years resisted the removal of the body of one of its most famous churchmen, said Saturday that it will cooperate with the transfer of the remains of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen.

Joseph Zwilling, spokesman for the Archdiocese of New York, confirmed to Catholic News Agency that the archdiocese will cooperate in moving Sheen’s body to the Diocese of Peoria, Illinois, now that all legal means of challenging that move seem to have been exhausted.

The archdiocese fought attempts to move the body of the famous 1950s-era television priest spearheaded by his niece, Joan Cunningham. But the New York Court of Appeals last Friday denied further appeal of a New York Supreme Court decision upholding Cunningham’s petition to move her uncle from the crypt of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, where they have rested since Sheen’s death in 1979.

Cunningham argues that although Sheen’s will states that his wish was to be buried in New York, she believes he would have wanted to have been interred in Peoria if he knew it would help advance his cause for sainthood, CNA reported. Sheen was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Peoria in 1919. In 1951 he was appointed an auxiliary bishop of the New York Archdiocese, in the midst of a growing public profile as a radio and television evangelist. New York City would be his base for the rest of his life, except for a brief stint as Bishop of Rochester in upstate New York.

The Peoria diocese opened the cause for Sheen’s canonization in 2002. In 2012, Pope Benedict XVI recognized the heroic virtues of the archbishop, a key step on the way to canonization, but in 2014, Bishop Daniel Jenky of Peoria suspended the cause on the grounds that the Holy See expected Sheen’s remains to be in the Peoria diocese, CNA explained:

In 2016, Cunningham filed a legal complaint seeking to have her uncle’s remains moved to the Cathedral of St. Mary in Peoria.

The Archdiocese of New York has repeatedly appealed the attempt to transfer Sheen’s remains to Peoria, arguing that Vatican officials have said the Peoria diocese can pursue Sheen’s canonization regardless of whether his body is buried there.

“While we did not initiate this matter, the Trustees of St. Patrick’s and the Archdiocese believed that it was not simply their duty, but a solemn obligation, to seek to uphold Archbishop Sheen’s last wishes, as directed in his Will, to be buried in New York—a position held until recently by Joan Cunningham herself,” Zwilling told CNA. “In light of the court’s denial of further appeal, the Trustees of St. Patrick and the Archdiocese will work cooperatively with Mrs. Cunningham and the Diocese of Peoria to arrange for the respectful transfer of Archbishop Sheen’s mortal remains.”

Tags:
Catholic history
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW