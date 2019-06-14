This bar in Nebraska has an inspiring way to keep its patrons from drunk driving

As the temperatures start to rise, so does the amount we drink. While many of us might reach out for a refreshing lemonade on a lazy summer day, others opt for something a little stronger. In fact figures show that although the festive Christmas period sees an increase in driving under the influence of alcohol, so too do the summer months. In fact, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the “ 100 Deadliest Days ” for teens on the road.

As parents we try to instill the importance of good behavior behind the wheel, but it’s inspiring to see that some drinking establishments are joining the cause for safer driving behavior. This is the case of The Union Bar in Gering, Nebraska, that not only allows its clientele to park overnight, but rewards them for doing so.

This was the case for Austin Martin when he decided to abandon his truck in the bar’s parking lot and call his wife Janelle to come and pick him up. As Janelle Martin shared on her Facebook page, when her husband returned to pick up their truck the next day he was delighted to find the following note on the windshield from the bar’s owners, Scott and Carla Swanson. rewarding him for not drinking and driving:

The owners generously offer their customers a free burger and fries the next time they return to the bar in return for keeping the roads safe. As reported in Bloomerblair.com, Swanson explains: “It’s a $7 burger, and if it keeps someone out of jail or keeps someone from killing someone, it’s … well worth it.”

It’s an initiative that the Swansons hope will make their community safer and one that other establishments are also copying. Both Mack’s Tavern in Ohio and Original Joe’s Restaurant & Bar in Canada leave coupons for their patrons who park overnight.

It’s encouraging to see these establishments take positive steps to ensure the safety of their patrons and others who might be affected by drunk driving. So as the summer months heat up, be sure to spread the message to friends and family — and especially the young people in your life — to drive carefully, drink responsibly, and stay safe.