More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century
Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Church

Adore the Eucharist with Peter on this feast of Corpus Christi

POPE CORPUS DOMINI
Antoine Mekary | Aleteia | i.Media
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jun 23, 2019

Pope Francis celebrated Mass and led a Eucharistic procession in one of Rome's neighborhoods

Excerpts from the Sequence we prayed at Mass:

Bring him all the praise you know,
He is more than you bestow.
Never can you reach his due …

This the truth each Christian learns,
Bread into his flesh he turns,
To his precious blood, the wine …

Blood is poured and flesh is broken,
Yet in either wondrous token
Christ entire we know to be …

Lo! the angel’s food is given
To the pilgrim who has striven;
See the children’s bread from heaven …

Very bread, good Shepherd, tend us,
Jesus, of your love, befriend us,
You refresh us, you defend us,
Your eternal goodness send us
In the land of life to see!

Photos are from the Holy Father’s celebration of the Feast of Corpus Christi in Rome’s Casal Bertone neighborhood on Sunday evening with Mass and a Eucharistic procession.

Francis presided at the Eucharistic celebration in the churchyard of the parish of Santa Maria Consolatrice.

Following Mass, there was a procession with the Blessed Sacrament through the streets of the neighborhood, which was led by Cardinal Vicar Angelo De Donatis and ended at the football field adjacent Casa Serena, a reception facility for the homeless of the Missionaries of Charity.

The length of the procession was 1.2 km or about ¾ of a mile.

POPE CORPUS DOMINI
Antoine Mekary | Aleteia | i.Media
POPE CORPUS DOMINI
Antoine Mekary | Aleteia | i.Media
Antoine Mekary | Aleteia | i.Media
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Was this bilocating priest caught on camera at Padre Pio’s …
  5. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  7. Larry Peterson
    Meet a 17-year-old beggar turned mystic from our own day: …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Jim Caviezel gives an electrifying tribute to Mary
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  10. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic miracle continues to draw pilgrims 770 years …
  11. Cecilia Zinicola and Matthew Green
    5 Red flags in a dating relationship
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW