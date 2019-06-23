Adore the Eucharist with Peter on this feast of Corpus Christi

Pope Francis celebrated Mass and led a Eucharistic procession in one of Rome's neighborhoods
Bring him all the praise you know,
He is more than you bestow.
Never can you reach his due …
This the truth each Christian learns,
Bread into his flesh he turns,
To his precious blood, the wine …
Blood is poured and flesh is broken,
Yet in either wondrous token
Christ entire we know to be …
Lo! the angel’s food is given
To the pilgrim who has striven;
See the children’s bread from heaven …
Very bread, good Shepherd, tend us,
Jesus, of your love, befriend us,
You refresh us, you defend us,
Your eternal goodness send us
In the land of life to see!
Photos are from the Holy Father’s celebration of the Feast of Corpus Christi in Rome’s Casal Bertone neighborhood on Sunday evening with Mass and a Eucharistic procession.
Francis presided at the Eucharistic celebration in the churchyard of the parish of Santa Maria Consolatrice.
Following Mass, there was a procession with the Blessed Sacrament through the streets of the neighborhood, which was led by Cardinal Vicar Angelo De Donatis and ended at the football field adjacent Casa Serena, a reception facility for the homeless of the Missionaries of Charity.
The length of the procession was 1.2 km or about ¾ of a mile.
