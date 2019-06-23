Adore the Eucharist with Peter on this feast of Corpus Christi

Excerpts from the Sequence we prayed at Mass:

Bring him all the praise you know,

He is more than you bestow.

Never can you reach his due …

This the truth each Christian learns,

Bread into his flesh he turns,

To his precious blood, the wine …

Blood is poured and flesh is broken,

Yet in either wondrous token

Christ entire we know to be …

Lo! the angel’s food is given

To the pilgrim who has striven;

See the children’s bread from heaven …

Very bread, good Shepherd, tend us,

Jesus, of your love, befriend us,

You refresh us, you defend us,

Your eternal goodness send us

In the land of life to see!

Photos are from the Holy Father’s celebration of the Feast of Corpus Christi in Rome’s Casal Bertone neighborhood on Sunday evening with Mass and a Eucharistic procession.