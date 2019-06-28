8 Great movies to choose for summer gatherings

These aren't new films but may be new to you -- and perfect choices when friends and family are over!
Summer is especially is a great time for watching movies with family and friends rather than by ourselves. And it’s worth the extra effort to choose a new movie instead of reaching for the same old DVDs at the back of your family room hutch. Consider choosing one of these films, which are all appropriate for pretty much anyone 13 and older. They may become new family favorites, and they at least will spark substantive conversation!
My Dinner with Andre (1981)
It took my husband seven years to convince me to watch this film, but now I want to rewatch it every couple of years for the rest of my life. These two men and their life-changing (at least for one character) conversation open windows into worlds and ideas like only the best art can do. Watch, discuss, and discuss some more. There is nothing like it.
12 Angry Men (1957)
Unlike My Dinner with Andre, I think people can hardly watch this movie young enough. It’s a powerful illustration of how a single person can change minds and hearts. Although it takes place almost entirely within a single room, you will be on the edge of your seat.
The Third Man (1949)
Among cinephiles The Third Man is widely regarded as one of the best films ever. How many viewers will skip right over it, not knowing it has a better plot, dialogue, and a more riveting chase scene than anything else in the crime-suspense category? Fair warning: This is one of the darker films on this list. (The screenplay is by acclaimed Catholic writer Graham Greene.)
The Stranger (1946)
What might happen if a Nazi escaped to Connecticut with a new identity? Like The Third Man, this movie deals with violence and evil, but that’s to be expected from a world processing the end of the war and the horrors of the Third Reich. There’s no connection to the Camus novel, by the way.
The Informant! (2009)
As this film progresses, Matt Damon’s character unravels, and so does what you think you know about him. It’s both funny and sobering, and it helped me appreciate all the ethical businessmen and women in my life who face various forms of white-collar temptation every day. Watch this film, learn a little about the economy, and then buy your hard-working loved ones a drink.
The Magnificent Ambersons (1942)
Audiences love a cool, stoic man, especially one with a face like Joseph Cotten’s. This film includes one of the most tragic outcomes of a love story I’ve ever seen, but I can’t imagine it making anyone cry. Watch it for parenting tips, for laughs, for a reflection on modernity and technology; but definitely watch it — preferably with others.
Cool Hand Luke (1967)
Speaking of stoic men, Cool Hand Luke (Paul Newman) is one of the most memorable film characters I almost never heard of. What makes Luke likable? What motivates him? Should a man want to be like him? This is a must-see for young men who think that playing it cool is an essential element of masculinity.
Bridge of Spies (2015)
Recently, a Harvard professor was demoted from his position as dean after he decided to represent Harvey Weinstein at his sexual assault trial. Let’s just say that clearly the Harvard administration hasn’t seen this film in which Tom Hanks plays a lawyer who endures severe public backlash for representing an accused Soviet spy during the Cold War. Hint: The Tom Hanks character is right.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?