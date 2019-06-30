More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Cerith Gardiner
10 Inspiring people who found success later in life
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Lifestyle

Why writing well is more important than ever

© Gajus / Shutterstock
Share
Print
María José Fuenteálamo | Jun 30, 2019

It can help us think better, learn better, and even be more hireable.

Writing clearly and correctly is a sign of thinking clearly. It can be hard to control our thoughts, but easier to control our words because we can reflect on our words before we write or speak. In fact, it is our words that allow us to shape our thoughts.

This is why we should give it importance: language, including in its written form, is a tool for transmitting concepts. The more correct the manner of expression is, the more accurately the content will be passed on. The way you write says as much about you as the way you dress — if you’re careless, or pay attention to details, or go the extra mile to seek elegance.

Despite the cultural trend towards the speed and brevity of Twitter and of other social networks and new forms of communication, using handwriting and knowing how to write correctly are two important aspects of communication that improve our quality of life.

This isn’t to say that we shouldn’t ever send a quick text message with some abbreviation; nor are we saying everyone should try to be Shakespeare. However, if we always write with abbreviations and improper grammar and syntax, always looking to save time and space and not caring about proper spelling, we end up losing the ability to express ourselves with correctness, let alone conceptual richness. It means losing some of the essence of what we want to communicate.

Concerned by the alarming loss of “good writing,” universities around the world have begun an effort to recover this noble art and avoid people saying that not even university graduates know how to write. Here are four reasons writing well is once again considered a valuable skill …

1
Writing helps us be much better communicators.

When we write, we’re less spontaneous than when we speak. We know our words are going to be there, on the screen or on paper, available for scrutiny, so we think about what we want to say and how to say it in a way that will be comprehensible, correct, and concrete. This process helps us calm down and think more clearly, putting our thoughts in order and listening to ourselves as we write and re-read.

2
Writing helps us to learn.

Various studies demonstrate that writing and taking notes by hand, and especially in cursive, helps us to learn language better and retain more information.

3
Writing helps us to visualize and to organize our thoughts, and consequently, to make better decisions.

The more clearly we write out our thoughts and ideas, the better we can make decisions. There’s a reason that reading and writing is an ancient formula that’s lasted thousands of years.

4
Writing well gives us advantages in the job market.

You know how bothersome it is to receive a confusingly written email, full of grammar and spelling mistakes? Would you hire someone who writes like that for a job where communication with coworkers and superiors is a daily requirement? If someone can’t write a simple email well, how could they be expected to write a report? Being able to write well is a clear advantage for many professions.

Learning how to write with both content and appearance that is clear, correct, and even elegant takes time and effort, but it will pay off in the long run. For thousands of years, the written word has been a key to transmitting knowledge of all kinds, from the ridiculous and mundane to the sublime and even the divine, the Word of God. We may not think we have anything that important to communicate, but everyone will appreciate it if, at the very least, we do it well. It’s a skill we need to exercise and pass on to future generations.

Read more:
In a world of keyboards, handwriting is crucial
Read more:
3 reasons why writing is good for you
Tags:
Education
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Monika Burczaniuk
    This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells …
  4. Aleteia
    The 100-year-old Franciscan who knew 6 saints in person
  5. Ray Cavanaugh
    This Jesuit became his nation’s first priest after sitting …
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope mourns death of Oscar and little Valeria
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  9. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  10. Robert E. Gordon
    The hidden symbolism within Leonardo’s ‘Last …
  11. Paul Asay
    4 Clues to life’s purpose … hidden in ‘Toy …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW