Whether it was fishing, playing video games, or skiing, these saints knew how to have fun!

Often saints can get a reputation among young people as “boring.” They think saints only prayed 24 hours a day and didn’t have any time to be “normal.”

While some saints certainly did spend their lives in prayer, many others enjoyed the same leisure activites that we do. Sanctity is not measured by the amount of time you spend in church, but by the person’s ability to raise up all activities for the glory of God.

Here are a few saints, most from the past century, and their favorite leisure activities. Their example should inspire us to do all things for Christ and not be afraid to be a saint in our everyday life.