More from Aleteia

John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Spirituality

Meditate on the love of God with this prayer invoking the Precious Blood of Jesus

BLOOD OF CHRIST
Fr Lawrence Lew, O.P. | Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jul 07, 2019

Jesus shed his blood for us, making the ultimate sacrifice for our salvation, showing clearly the depths of his divine love.

Devotion to the Precious Blood of Jesus is an ancient devotion that originated from desire to honor the blood that was poured out for us on Mt. Calvary. Initially it was part of a larger devotion focused on the Five Wounds of Jesus Christ, until later it was separated and became its own devotion.

It has always been a devotion that focuses on the love that Jesus has for us, clearly shown on Good Friday. Furthermore, Jesus’ death was extremely bloody, as can be seen by anyone who watches Mel Gibson’s The Passion of Christ.

Blood is essential to our own existence and is deeply connected to the gift of life. The shedding of blood for another person is the ultimate gift of life, sacrificing your own blood so that others may keep their blood. It is a supreme act of love, and when meditating on the suffering and death of Jesus, it is difficult not to dwell upon the vast amount of blood he spilled on our account.

This can give us a glimpse into the depths of God’s love, something that is much larger than we can possibly imagine.

Below is a prayer to the Precious Blood of Jesus from the Raccolta, a collection of prayers from the 19th century. It can help in our meditation on God’s love, allowing ourselves to be washed clean by his love.

Most Precious Blood of life eternal, price and ransom of the whole universe, drink and bath of the soul, ever pleading the cause of man before the throne of heavenly Mercy. I adore Thee most profoundly: I would, if I were able, make to Thee some compensation for the outrages and wrongs Thou dost ever suffer from men. Who will not bless this Blood of value infinite? Who does not feel himself inflamed with the love of Jesus, who shed it all for us? What should I be but for this Blood, which hath redeemed me? And who drew it out of the veins of my Lord, even unto the last drop? It was love. O immense love, which gave to us this saving Balsam! O Balsam beyond all price, streaming forth from the Fount of immeasurable love! Give to all hearts, all tongues, power to praise, celebrate, and thank Thee, now and ever, and throughout all eternity. Amen.

Read more:
How to pray the Chaplet of the Precious Blood
Tags:
Devotions and FeastsPrayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Nicholas Senz
    The only Catholic signer of the Declaration of Independence
  4. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to bring God’s blessing upon a country
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of …
  8. Anna O'Neil
    Is your child being bad, or does he just feel unsafe?
  9. Cerith Gardiner
    7 out of 10 children from this family joined the Dominican Order
  10. Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
    Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
  11. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why July is dedicated to the Precious Blood of Jesus …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW