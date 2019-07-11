Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Spirituality

Consecrate your marriage to the Sacred Heart of Jesus with this prayer

WEDDING
Robert Mulder | GoDong
Philip Kosloski | Jul 11, 2019

Firmly plant your marriage into the Heart of Jesus, protecting it from the assaults of the enemy.

As Venerable Patrick Peyton was known to say, “The family that prays together, stays together.” Prayer remains the best foundation a marriage can have and one way to further add protection is to consecrate it to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

By doing so, you will be uniting your hearts to his heart, creating an environment of peace and unity that can stand any trial. A marriage consecrated to Jesus’ heart will be protected when the devil tries to do whatever he can to disrupt it.

Below is a beautiful consecration prayer found in Family for Families, published in 1947. When prayed in faith, it can strengthen a marriage and preserve it for many years to come.

O most Sacred Heart of Jesus, King and center of all hearts, dwell in our hearts and be our King; grant us by Your grace to love each other truly and chastely, even as You have loved Your spotless Bride, the Church, and have given Yourself up for her.

Bestow upon us that mutual love and Christian forbearance which are so highly acceptable in Your sight, and a mutual patience in bearing each other’s defects; for we are certain that no living creature is free from them. Do not permit even the slightest defect to mar that full and gentle harmony of spirit, the foundation of the mutual assistance in the many and varied hardships of life, that is the end for which woman was created and united inseparably to her husband.

** O Lord God, grant that between us there may reign a perpetual holy rivalry toward a life perfectly Christian, by virtue of which there may shine forth more and more clearly the divine image of Your mystic union with Your Holy Church, as You have deigned to imprint it upon us on the auspicious day of our being made one.

Grant, we beseech You, that our good example of Christian living may serve as a powerful inspiration to our children to conform their own lives to Your holy law; and finally, after this exile may we ascend into heaven, where by the help of Your grace, for which we earnestly pray, we may merit to be joined with our children forever and praise and bless You through everlasting ages, Amen.

(**If there are no children, the prayer from this point reads: O Lord God, grant that between us there may reign a perpetual holy rivalry toward a life perfectly Christian, by virtue of which there may shine forth more and more clearly the divine image of Your mystic union with Your Holy Church, as You have deigned to imprint it upon us on the auspicious day of our being made one, and so living, may both of us ascend into heaven, and merit to praise You and bless You forever. Amen.)

Tags:
Marriage
