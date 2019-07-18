I wanted to kill my father, but then I discovered God’s love

His life changed when Jesus became his "Big Boss"
Tim grew up full of resentment and violence, wanting to kill his own father. He said, “Hate was what fueled my life.” He managed to escape, and ended up living on the streets of Paris. He met someone who taught him to read, as well as someone who taught him to steal and took advantage of him.
Tim’s life seemed destined to be a complete failure, until he met someone who looked at him with love. A judge offered him a shot at redemption. Then, he met people with disabilities, and it was the “trigger” that changed his life. One of them, Vianney, was the first person to tame his violence and to introduce him to Jesus, the “Big Boss.” A priest showed him God’s love and forgiveness, and Tim’s life rose up like a hot air balloon.
He was freed from the weight of violence, he forgave himself, and he learned to love. He married Martine, and became the father of four children. He even forgave his own father. “Today, I say that God didn’t make a mistake. Why? Because I’m a happy man,” he said.
Discover other stories like this one!
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?