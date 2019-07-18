I wanted to kill my father, but then I discovered God’s love

Tim Guénard’s mother abandoned him when he was just two years old. His father, an alcoholic, lost control and beat him. Things got even worse when he moved to an orphanage, where the director said, “What are we going to do with this child? Like father, like son.”

Tim grew up full of resentment and violence, wanting to kill his own father. He said, “Hate was what fueled my life.” He managed to escape, and ended up living on the streets of Paris. He met someone who taught him to read, as well as someone who taught him to steal and took advantage of him.

Tim’s life seemed destined to be a complete failure, until he met someone who looked at him with love. A judge offered him a shot at redemption. Then, he met people with disabilities, and it was the “trigger” that changed his life. One of them, Vianney, was the first person to tame his violence and to introduce him to Jesus, the “Big Boss.” A priest showed him God’s love and forgiveness, and Tim’s life rose up like a hot air balloon.

He was freed from the weight of violence, he forgave himself, and he learned to love. He married Martine, and became the father of four children. He even forgave his own father. “Today, I say that God didn’t make a mistake. Why? Because I’m a happy man,” he said.