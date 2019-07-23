12 Amazing pregnancy moments to cherish

Watching that little “plus” sign slowly show up on a pregnancy test is the beginning of a very exciting, and sometimes anxious and pretty uncomfortable, nine months in a woman’s life. It’s the beginning of a love story that will only deepen as the months and years go by.

To give moms-to-be a little idea of what lies in store, we’ve put our heads together to come up with the moments many find to be the most wonderful and inspiring in their own pregnancies, to remind you that there are incredible moments to look forward to and cherish while you wait for the birth of your baby.

