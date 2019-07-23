Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
For Her

12 Amazing pregnancy moments to cherish

PREGNANT WOMAN
Shutterstock
Cerith Gardiner | Jul 23, 2019

Expecting? Here's what you can look forward to over those precious nine months!

Click here to launch the slideshow

Watching that little “plus” sign slowly show up on a pregnancy test is the beginning of a very exciting, and sometimes anxious and pretty uncomfortable, nine months in a woman’s life. It’s the beginning of a love story that will only deepen as the months and years go by.

To give moms-to-be a little idea of what lies in store, we’ve put our heads together to come up with the moments many find to be the most wonderful and inspiring in their own pregnancies, to remind you that there are incredible moments to look forward to and cherish while you wait for the birth of your baby.

Launch the slideshow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read more:
4 Amazing behaviors of unborn babies
Read more:
Incredible new images of baby in the womb could save thousands of newborns

 

 

Tags:
MotherhoodPregnancy
