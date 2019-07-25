Watch: Pope Francis entertained by a magician-priest inspired by St. John Bosco

Mexican priest shows how he uses "magical hearts" to share the Gospel message.
His meeting with the pope took place earlier this month in the Vatican, and the scene of his interaction (in Spanish) with Peter’s Successor was recorded and later posted on Facebook.
The pope follows along with Fr. Gonzelez’s instructions and questions as he performs the magic trick.
Fr. Gonzalez Santoscoy begins the magic trick with two paper hearts, one for the pope and one for himself. He asks the pope several questions that helped illustrate the message of the magic trick. “What can break a person’s heart?” the priest-magician asks. “What condemns him to death is hate, envy, … and gossip,” answered the pope.
And with each answer, he and the pontiff tear the paper hearts into pieces.
“Jesus wants us to renew our hearts through grace and through prayer,” Fr. Gonzalez explains.
As he asks the pope about what heals and renews a heart—”humility, service, and letting yourself be seen by Jesus,” the pope replies, and “the Holy Spirit,” Fr. Gonzalez adds—and he folds the torn hearts up into a little ball, only to unfold them again, revealing a string of hearts made whole again.
On various occasions, Pope Francis has encouraged Catholics to be creative, joyful, and warm in their methods of evangelization.
Indeed, in the programmatic document of his pontificate, he wrote, “Jesus can also break through the dull categories with which we would enclose him and he constantly amazes us by his divine creativity” (Evangelii Gaudium).
“Mercy, creativity, and hope make life grow,” Francis said in Christus Vivit, the post-synodal Apostolic Exhortation published in March 2019, directed to young people and to all the people of God.
Have a look:
https://www.facebook.com/PadreJoseLuisGS/videos/347214086218510/
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?