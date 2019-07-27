Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Art & Culture

Belgium “abbey beer” label joins the non-alcoholic beer trend

LEFFE BEER
Jayson Lorenzen | Flickr CC BY-NC 2.0
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jul 27, 2019

While Trappist beer is "abbey beer," not all "abbey beer" is Trappist.

The Leffe brewing label announced, earlier this year, that they would make history as the first abbey beer company to produce a non-alcoholic version of their famous Belgium brew. The move follows a surge in the popularity of non-alcoholic beverages, a growing trend in 2019.

Brewed by monks, or by companies to whom the monks license their methods, Belgium’s abbey beers are a staple of the country’s culture. Known for their high alcohol content, the decision marks a distinct broadening of their line of products.

The Telegraph reports that Belgium, where, in a recent survey, 62% of the population said they drank too much, has been fast to jump on the non-alcoholic bandwagon. In 2018, sales of non-alcoholic beer rose 30% in the country of 11.35 million.

The change was decided by Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewing company. In 2016, AB InBev launched non-alcoholic versions of Budweiser and Corona, which CNN Business notes have been well received. The brewing company has predicted that 20% of the world’s beer production will be focused on non-alcoholic beer by 2025.

Leffe’s non-alcoholic brew is significantly different from other brands, because they brew their non-alcoholic beer normally and remove the alcohol from the finished product. They believe that this “de-alcoholization” process is what protects the flavor of the beer, whereas other such products are brewed without all the ingredients.

Arnaud Hanset, of AB InBev, spoke of the new beer to the Telegraph:

“We are proud to have been the first to succeed, thanks to the expertise of our brewers, to produce a non-alcoholic beer that is completely faithful to the quality and authenticity of the beer of Leffe abbey.”

It should be noted that while Trappist beers are “abbey beers,” not all “abbey beers” are considered Trappist. Although the brewing methods are the same, Trappist beers devote a portion of their profits to charity, while “abbey beers” are usually run by third-party companies, who license the beer from the monks.

Leffe’s non-alcoholic beer, Leffe Blonde, is already on sale. Order yours here.

Tags:
BeerBelgiumMonks
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
  3. Philip Kosloski
    How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. …
  4. J-P Mauro
    Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
  5. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  6. Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
    What does our Guardian Angel do after we die?
  7. Aleteia
    Overwhelmed by so much evil? Here are 3 of St. Michael’s …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    What is the difference between an archdiocese and a diocese?
  9. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  10. Anna O'Neil
    A letter to the parents who keep bringing their disruptive kids …
  11. J-P Mauro
    Reconstructing the face of Mary Magdalene
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW