Pray this Psalm when you are afraid

Fear can paralyze us and depending on the situation, we may be tempted to give up or run away. This could be the best solution to the crisis, but often fear will take us away from something that we need to deal with. Otherwise, we will live the rest of our lives in fear and never overcome it.

God wants to assure us that we have no reason to fear. He is at our side and is there to protect us and provide whatever strength we need to conquer our fears.

Psalm 91 is perfect to meditate on and pray when we are in a state of fear. It reassures us of God’s protection and can set our soul at ease. Read it slowly and let it sink it, allowing God to encompass you with his strong fatherly arms.

You who dwell in the shelter of the Most High,

who abide in the shade of the Almighty,

Say to the Lord, “My refuge and fortress,

my God in whom I trust.”

He will rescue you from the fowler’s snare,

from the destroying plague,

He will shelter you with his pinions,

and under his wings you may take refuge;

his faithfulness is a protecting shield.

You shall not fear the terror of the night

nor the arrow that flies by day,

Nor the pestilence that roams in darkness,

nor the plague that ravages at noon.

Though a thousand fall at your side,

ten thousand at your right hand,

near you it shall not come.

You need simply watch;

the punishment of the wicked you will see.

Because you have the Lord for your refuge

and have made the Most High your stronghold,

No evil shall befall you,

no affliction come near your tent.

For he commands his angels with regard to you,

to guard you wherever you go.

With their hands they shall support you,

lest you strike your foot against a stone.

You can tread upon the asp and the viper,

trample the lion and the dragon. Because he clings to me I will deliver him;

because he knows my name I will set him on high.

He will call upon me and I will answer;

I will be with him in distress;

I will deliver him and give him honor.

With length of days I will satisfy him,

and fill him with my saving power.