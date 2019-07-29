Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
World's smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine

Editor's choice
J-P Mauro
World's smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we're depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: "Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian"
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Pray this Psalm when you are afraid

Philip Kosloski | Jul 29, 2019

Rest in God's providential care with this Psalm.

Fear can paralyze us and depending on the situation, we may be tempted to give up or run away. This could be the best solution to the crisis, but often fear will take us away from something that we need to deal with. Otherwise, we will live the rest of our lives in fear and never overcome it.

God wants to assure us that we have no reason to fear. He is at our side and is there to protect us and provide whatever strength we need to conquer our fears.

Psalm 91 is perfect to meditate on and pray when we are in a state of fear. It reassures us of God’s protection and can set our soul at ease. Read it slowly and let it sink it, allowing God to encompass you with his strong fatherly arms.

You who dwell in the shelter of the Most High,
who abide in the shade of the Almighty,
Say to the Lord, “My refuge and fortress,
my God in whom I trust.”
He will rescue you from the fowler’s snare,
from the destroying plague,
He will shelter you with his pinions,
and under his wings you may take refuge;
his faithfulness is a protecting shield.
You shall not fear the terror of the night
nor the arrow that flies by day,
Nor the pestilence that roams in darkness,
nor the plague that ravages at noon.
Though a thousand fall at your side,
ten thousand at your right hand,
near you it shall not come.
You need simply watch;
the punishment of the wicked you will see.
Because you have the Lord for your refuge
and have made the Most High your stronghold,
No evil shall befall you,
no affliction come near your tent.
For he commands his angels with regard to you,
to guard you wherever you go.
With their hands they shall support you,
lest you strike your foot against a stone.
You can tread upon the asp and the viper,
trample the lion and the dragon.

Because he clings to me I will deliver him;
because he knows my name I will set him on high.
He will call upon me and I will answer;
I will be with him in distress;
I will deliver him and give him honor.
With length of days I will satisfy him,
and fill him with my saving power.

Read more:
Pray this Psalm when you are overwhelmed with anxiety
Read more:
Anxious about your kids? Take advice from these wise words in Scripture
Tags:
BiblePrayers for a Particular Need
J-P Mauro
World's smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
