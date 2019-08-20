10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
WOMAN ON COMPUTER
Shutterstock
Cerith Gardiner | Aug 20, 2019

There are many paths that can bring great value to our lives and the lives of others. Here are a handful.

Have you ever looked at your job and wondered if it reflects both your God-given talents and your faith? If you have a religious vocation, or you work in the Church or for an organization with a Christian mission, that may be more straightforward. The vast majority of us, however, must figure out how to bring our faith to bear on our work, and are often faced with the question of whether there’s a job better suited to us — one that will provide more meaning and better align with the mission God has given us.

The careers selected here might be particularly suitable for Catholics faced with that question. Please remember that this list is by no means exhaustive, of course — there are many jobs that can bring great value to our lives and the lives of others. In fact, if you’ve got a job that you believe dovetails well with your faith, we’d love to hear about it in the comments!
Tags:
CareerFaith
