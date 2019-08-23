Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
News

Save the “lung of the world,” urge Latin American bishops as Amazon fires rage

AMAZONIA
HO | AFP
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Aug 23, 2019

Catholic churchmen call on international community to help save the Amazon rainforest

As wildfires continue on their path of destruction through the Amazon rainforest, Catholic bishops from Latin America have called on the international community to take measures to save the “lung of the world.”

In a letter titled “We raise our Voice for the Amazon,” leaders of CELAM , the coordinating body of Latin American bishops’ conferences, emphasized that the fires should be of concern to the entire world. 

The appeal emphasized “the seriousness of this tragedy, whose impact is not merely local, or even regional, but planetary in scale.” According to a Tablet report, the bishops wrote:

“Amazonia is a region rich in biodiversity, it is multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious, a mirror of humanity which, to defend life, calls for structural and personal changes from all human beings, states, and the Church. This situation goes beyond the sphere of the Church in the Amazon because it addresses the universal Church and the future of the whole planet…What happens in the Amazon is not a local matter, but has global reach. If the Amazon suffers, the world suffers.”

According to a CNN report, environmental organizations and researchers are attributing the environmental disaster to the actions of rangers and loggers who intentionally lit fires to clear the land.

“The vast majority of these fires are human-lit,” said Christian Poirier, the program director of non-profit organization Amazon Watch, reported CNN.

The consequences could have an irrevocable effect on the planet, according to environmental activists. The Amazon rainforest is said to produce 20% of the world’s oxygen, and its loss would increase carbon production and contribute to climate change. 

The bishops’ appeal was signed by by CELAM President Miguel Cabral, Archbishop of Trujillo, Peru, and the two vice-presidents, Cardinal Odilo Scherer, archbishop of São Paulo, Brazil, and Cardinal Leopoldo José Brenes, Archbishop of Managua, Nicaragua.

The disaster comes months before Pope Francis’ planned October Amazon Synod, as the bishops note in their letter:

“The hopes raised by the Amazon synod called by Pope Francis are now dimmed by the pain of this natural tragedy. To our brothers and sisters of the indigenous peoples who live in this beloved territory we express our closeness and unite our voices with theirs to cry out to the world for solidarity and prompt attention to halt this devastation.

 

Tags:
EnvironmentLatin America
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
  5. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  6. Daniel Esparza
    The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the …
  7. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  8. Daniel Esparza
    The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW