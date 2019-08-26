Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos

Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
J-P Mauro
Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
Did you see this?: Pope takes a seat in 6th row at Mass

Photo by Br. Andrew Torrey, LC via Fr Matthew P. Schneider, LC | Facebook | Fair Use
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Aug 26, 2019

He was at the tomb of St. Pius X as a small group of faithful celebrated the Eucharist

On August 21, the Church celebrates the feast of Pope St. Pius X, who was pope from 1903 to 1914. And apparently, Pope Francis wanted to celebrate the feast of his Predecessor with a visit to his tomb.

Early that morning, as reported by a Tweet from Legionary priest Fr. Matthew Schneider, his confrere found Pope Francis sitting before the altar where Pius X is entombed, as a small group of the faithful had Mass there.

The photo shows the Holy Father in about the sixth row. What a surprise that must have been, for all who saw him!

Read more:
Pope Francis: Why is silence so important during Mass?

 

Pope Francis
