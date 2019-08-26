Did you see this?: Pope takes a seat in 6th row at Mass

He was at the tomb of St. Pius X as a small group of faithful celebrated the Eucharist
Early that morning, as reported by a Tweet from Legionary priest Fr. Matthew Schneider, his confrere found Pope Francis sitting before the altar where Pius X is entombed, as a small group of the faithful had Mass there.
The photo shows the Holy Father in about the sixth row. What a surprise that must have been, for all who saw him!
