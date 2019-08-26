Latin American bishops: Amazon isn’t a local issue, but has global reach

The bishops of Latin America are calling on governments and the United Nations to do what it takes that we might “be custodians of creation, of God’s design inscribed in nature,” in view of the fires raging not only in the Amazon, but also in other parts of the world such as Alaska and Greenland.

The bishops especially spoke of the affected populations: “To our brother indigenous people living in that beloved rainforest, we express our closeness and unite our voices to yours to shout to the world for solidarity and prompt attention to this devastation.”

Referring to the Amazon rainforest as the “lungs of the world,” they affirmed: “What happens to the Amazon is not just a local issue but of global reach. If the Amazon suffers, the world suffers.”

Pope Francis also mentioned the Amazon fires after praying the midday Angelus on Sunday, asking for the “commitment of all.”