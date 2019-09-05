Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Cerith Gardiner
7 Unusual boys names from inspirational child martyrs
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
News

How to help victims of Hurricane Dorian

HURRICANE DORIAN
lavizzara/Shutterstock
Share
Print
John Burger | Sep 05, 2019

Aid agencies facilitate financial donations to assist in wake of historic storm.

Pope Francis asked for prayers for the victims of Hurricane Dorian as he was flying from the Vatican to Maputo, Mozambique.

“Those poor people, who from one day to the next have lost their homes, everything, even their lives,” the Pope said.

Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas Sunday as a Category 5 hurricane. At least seven people were killed in the Bahamas, and nearly 13,000 homes were destroyed.

Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis called the storm “one of the greatest national crises in our country’s history.”

When it hit the Abaco Islands it had the highest-ever-recorded wind speeds at landfall. It then hovered over Grand Bahama for two days, causing severe damage and flooding.

Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo, Archbishop of Galveston-Houston and President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops also called for prayers for hurricane victims and survivors.

“As we continue to be vigilant for the effects of Hurricane Dorian as it approaches the U.S. coast, we are extremely mindful of the dire need faced by the community in the Bahamas so devastated by this catastrophic storm,” he said in a statement. “We pray for all affected and invite Catholics and all people of goodwill to donate to Catholic Relief Services and Catholic Charities USA.”

Readers who are interested in sending financial assistance to stricken areas can find more information at the following websites:

Catholic Charities USA

Catholic Relief Services

Knights of Columbus

Malteser International

Catholic Medical Mission Board

Food for the Poor

The Red Cross

Americares

 

Tags:
CharityHurricane Dorian
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
  4. Matthew Green
    At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social …
  5. Aleteia
    Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Why work must always be followed by rest, according to St. John …
  7. Tom Hoopes
    This powerful Rosary novena solves interpersonal problems, …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why is September dedicated to Our Lady of Sorrows?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Daniel Esparza
The only “signed” book in the Old Testament
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW