Pope urges youth of Mozambique to write a new page of history; thousands chant call for reconciliation

“Reconciliation! Reconciliation!” With this cry, thousands of youth of Mozambique greeted the pope on his first full day in their country. This cry of the heart hammered for a good 10 minutes as the Bishop of Rome was welcomed by 15,000 young people of all faithsYoung Muslims, Christians, and Hindus performed songs, skits and dances, all pleading for peace, before the pope spoke.

A prolonged civil war hindered Mozambique’s development until the mid-1990s, with some violence still continuing. And earlier this year two cyclones devastated the country.

The pope urged the young people to build a better future for their homeland.

Many of you were born at a time of peace, a hard-won peace that was not always easy to achieve and took time to build. Peace is a process that you too are called to advance, by being ever ready to reach out to those experiencing hardship. What power there is in an outstretched hand and a friendship that finds concrete expression! … How important it is to learn to offer others a helping and outstretched hand! Try to grow in friendship with those who think differently than you, so that solidarity will increase among you and become the best weapon to change the course of history.

“Do you want to write this page?” the pope asked them, “a new page of history, a page full of hope, peace, and reconciliation?

“Yes! Reconciliation, reconciliation,” thousands of voices responded immediately, unanimously.

The Holy Father also urged them to build their future in the certainty of God’s love.