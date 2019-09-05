Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Cerith Gardiner
7 Unusual boys names from inspirational child martyrs
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Church

Pope urges youth of Mozambique to write a new page of history; thousands chant call for reconciliation

web2-mozambique-youth-pope-francis-000_1k12za.jpg
AFP I Tiziana FABI
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Sep 05, 2019

Invites them to quiet their inner voices for a moment and "rest for a second in God's loving embrace"

“Reconciliation! Reconciliation!” With this cry, thousands of youth of Mozambique greeted the pope on his first full day in their country. This cry of the heart hammered for a good 10 minutes as the Bishop of Rome was welcomed by 15,000 young people of all faiths. Young Muslims, Christians, and Hindus performed songs, skits and dances, all pleading for peace, before the pope spoke.

A prolonged civil war hindered Mozambique’s development until the mid-1990s, with some violence still continuing. And earlier this year two cyclones devastated the country.

The pope urged the young people to build a better future for their homeland.

Many of you were born at a time of peace, a hard-won peace that was not always easy to achieve and took time to build. Peace is a process that you too are called to advance, by being ever ready to reach out to those experiencing hardship. What power there is in an outstretched hand and a friendship that finds concrete expression! …

How important it is to learn to offer others a helping and outstretched hand! Try to grow in friendship with those who think differently than you, so that solidarity will increase among you and become the best weapon to change the course of history.

“Do you want to write this page?” the pope asked them, “a new page of history, a page full of hope, peace, and reconciliation?

“Yes! Reconciliation, reconciliation,” thousands of voices responded immediately, unanimously.

The Holy Father also urged them to build their future in the certainty of God’s love.

Let me leave you with one last thought: God loves you, and this is something on which all our religious traditions are agreed. “For him, you have worth; you are not insignificant. You are important to him, for you are the work of his hands. That is why he is concerned about you and looks to you with affection. Trust the memory of God… His memory is a heart filled with tender compassion, one that finds joy in ‘deleting’ from us every trace of evil.

He does not keep track of your failings and he always helps you learn something even from your mistakes. Because he loves you. Try to keep still for a moment and let yourself feel his love. Try to silence all the noise within, and rest for a second in his loving embrace” (Christus Vivit, 115). …

I know that you believe in this love that makes reconciliation possible. And because you believe in this love, I am certain that you are hopeful and that you will not fail to walk joyfully in the ways of peace.

 

Tags:
Pope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
  4. Matthew Green
    At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social …
  5. Aleteia
    Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Why work must always be followed by rest, according to St. John …
  7. Tom Hoopes
    This powerful Rosary novena solves interpersonal problems, …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why is September dedicated to Our Lady of Sorrows?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Daniel Esparza
The only “signed” book in the Old Testament
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW