Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict

Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials

COMMERCIAL
CatholicsComeHome | YouTube | Fair Use
Philip Kosloski | Sep 07, 2019

After 20 years, ‘Catholics Come Home’ continues to inspire inactive Catholics to embrace their faith.

For the past 20 years the ‘Catholics Come Home’ apostolate has been responding to St. John Paul II’s call for a “new evangelization” by creating inspiring TV commercials that invite inactive Catholics to return home.

According to an article in the National Catholic Register, “With years of prior professional media experience in advertising, CCH founder Tom Peterson prayed, ‘How do you want to use my life, God?’ He believes God prepared him to evangelize to people, but not in the pews. So he produced a media program for the Diocese of Phoenix, resulting in 92,000 people coming to, or back to, the Church.”

What set Peterson’s media program apart was its quality and ability to portray the Catholic Church in a positive light. As its website explains, “Inspired by the our Holy Fathers’ calls to a New Evangelization and re-proposing of the Gospel, Catholics Come Home reaches out to inactive Catholics using inspiring TV commercials and an interactive web site. Without pressure or obligation, Catholics Come Home.org offers an opportunity to learn the truth about the Catholic faith in a loving, non-judgmental atmosphere. We offer many resources that aid fallen-away Catholics and non-Catholics in learning more about returning to the Catholic Church. Coming home has never been easier!”

The results of Peterson’s efforts speak for themselves.

Archbishop Carlson of St. Louis noted, “We are blessed with approximately 37,000 souls who returned to the faith (increased Mass attendance by 8.3% / Advent 2011).” Bishop Michael Sheridan of Colorado Springs stated that “This television campaign had a significant impact on hundreds of thousands of viewers in our region.”

In Sacramento Bishop Jaime Soto revealed there was a “16.05% increase in Mass attendance (20,800 souls returned to Church).”

Their most popular TV commercial (seen below) is simple and highlights the joy and beauty of the Catholic faith. All of the “evangomercials” can be found on the website, which features a wide array of commercials that are inspirational and many that provide personal testimonials. There is  even a young adult branch of the apostolate that has content specifically geared towards young people.

 

https://youtu.be/Z_E6Lw09z2Y

