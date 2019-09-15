Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Larry Peterson
The patron saint of the souls in purgatory was visited by a friar suffering there
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Spirituality

Learn how to accompany the grieving with this prayer to Our Lady

OUR LADY
Fr Lawrence Lew, O.P. | CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Sep 15, 2019

The Church offers us the words to learn how to weep and be present.

On September 15, just after celebrating the “triumph” or “exaltation” of the cross, we turn to Our Lady under her title as the Sorrowful Mother.

The liturgy of the day invites us to pray the Stabat Mater, which in the typical English translation begins, “At the cross her station keeping, stood the mournful Mother, weeping.”

Pope Francis says that weeping and tears are a gift of grace, a way for us to enter into the suffering of others, and also to repent of our sins that caused Our Lord so much suffering.

For example, as he was preparing to go to Auschwitz, he said, “I would like to go to that place of horror, without speeches, without people, other than the few necessary … to enter alone, to pray, and to ask that the Lord may give me the grace to weep.”

Along with the solidarity of our tears, the pope has often reminded us that the way to address the those who grieve or suffer is simply to accompany them, not so much with words, but with presence, with a caress.

That is, essentially, what the Church is leading us to pray with the Stabat Mater. Here we turn to her, and ask her to allow us to accompany her in her suffering, and thus to suffer along with her.

O thou Mother! fount of love!
Touch my spirit from above;
Make my heart with thine accord.

Make me feel as thou hast felt;
Make my soul to glow and melt
with the love of Christ our Lord.

Holy Mother! pierce me through;
In my heart each wound renew
of my Saviour crucified.

Let me share with thee His pain,
Who for all my sins was slain,
Who for me in torments died.

Let me mingle tears with thee,
Mourning Him who mourn’d for me,
All the days that I may live.

By the cross with thee to stay,
There with thee to weep and pray,
Is all I ask of thee to give.

Tags:
Prayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Jeffrey Bruno
    The church that rose when the towers fell
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    5 Ways Mark Wahlberg impresses and surprises us
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
  6. Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
    Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint …
  7. Fr Robert McTeigue, SJ
    Why envy comes to us from Hell, with the devils choosing it right …
  8. Matthew Green and Dolors Massot
    Olympic medalist wins against Nike in favor of motherhood
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Larry Peterson
The patron saint of the souls in purgatory was visited by a friar suffering there
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW