Doubting your faith? Pray to St. Gabriel for understanding

The archangel is known for his ability to assist those who are in need of illumination.
If you are at that point in your life and are living by a small thread of faith, consider praying to God through the intercession of St. Gabriel. Angels have been appointed by God to be messengers to us and an aid in our every need. In particular, St. Gabriel is often associated with topics of knowledge and can clear those doubts away.
Here is a short prayer that should be prayed with a contrite heart, asking God to illuminate the darkness in your mind. The prayer is based on a private revelation approved by the Church that was received by a Franciscan sister named Mother Mariana on January 20, 1610 in Ecuador.
Dear St. Gabriel, celestial ambassador of the Incarnation of the Divine Word, illuminate my intelligence so that I may know and understand the truths of our Catholic Faith. Erase all of my doubts that I might have in regards to God’s mercy and justice. Amen.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?