How each country has a Guardian Angel who will protect it from danger

While many are familiar with the belief that each individual is given a Guardian Angel from God, it is also believed that

This pious belief is derived from a Jewish tradition that St. Michael was the protector of the nation of Israel. The book of Daniel presents Michael as Israel’s guardian, who will keep them safe from their enemies (cf. Daniel 10). Also, in the book of Exodus God proclaims, “Behold, I send an angel before you, to guard you on the way and to bring you to the place which I have prepared” (Exodus 23:20). The angel mentioned is for the entire nation of Israel, leading them to safety throughout the desert.

Catholics held on to this belief, and early on various regions began to celebrate a feast in honor of their Guardian Angel. For example, Portugal celebrates a feast on June 10 in honor of the Guardian Angel of Portugal.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church even makes a passing reference to this belief.

This state of division into many nations, each entrusted by divine providence to the guardianship of angels (CCC 57)

This means that Christians in a particular country can unite and offer prayers to God through their Guardian Angel, asking for both physical and spiritual protection.

Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton of Steubenville, Ohio authorized a prayer to the Guardian Angel of the United States, which is posted on the website of Opus Angelorum.

The world is a mysterious place, full of spiritual beings that our eyes can not see. Yet, they are here to help us along our journey and to protect us, leading us to our ultimate destination of Heaven.