Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Lifestyle

10 Ways a husband can help his wife during labor

LABOR PRAYERS
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Oct 03, 2019

Some helpful tips on how dad can get through the stress of childbirth.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Giving birth is one of the most stressful — and joyous — moments in a couple’s life. While there is so much advice out there on what to buy, how to manage pain, and how to survive the first few days with your baby; there’s very little advice to guide your nervous hubby while he supports you through those painful hours of labor.

So to help your spouse help you, your baby, and himself through this life-changing experience, we’ve got some great tips that will make him the perfect birthing partner. He’ll be so prepared that he won’t even stress out about how to get that car seat fastened into the back of the car for baby’s first journey home!

Launch the slideshow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read more:
8 Things a Catholic laboring mom should add to her hospital bag
Read more:
12 Beautiful short prayers to say during labor

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
FatherhoodPregnancy
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer to the Archangels for protection and healing
  5. Tom Hoopes
    The Joyful Mysteries of the Eucharist
  6. Annabelle Moseley
    10 Ways to honor Our Lady of the Rosary in October … and …
  7. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    The spiritual meaning of St. Michael’s name reminds us how …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW