10 Ways a husband can help his wife during labor

Giving birth is one of the most stressful — and joyous — moments in a couple’s life. While there is so much advice out there on what to buy, how to manage pain, and how to survive the first few days with your baby; there’s very little advice to guide your nervous hubby while he supports you through those painful hours of labor.

So to help your spouse help you, your baby, and himself through this life-changing experience, we’ve got some great tips that will make him the perfect birthing partner. He’ll be so prepared that he won’t even stress out about how to get that car seat fastened into the back of the car for baby’s first journey home!

Read more: 8 Things a Catholic laboring mom should add to her hospital bag