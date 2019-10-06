Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Daniel Esparza
How to deal with toxic people, charitably and successfully, in 3 steps
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
When were angels created by God?
Art & Culture

“If you have faith the size of a mustard seed …” What kind of faith is the Gospel referring to?

JESUS PREACHING
Public Domain
Share
Print
Daniel Esparza | Oct 06, 2019

A look at the Greek and Hebrew words for “faith” can help us understand the mustard seed’s metaphor.

“The apostles said to the Lord,” we read in Luke’s Gospel, “increase our faith.” As usual, Jesus gives them a somehow unexpected answer. Far from instructing them in fundamental theology, handing them over a copy of the Catechism, or asking them for a bit of time to write a spiritual treatise, Jesus replies with a concise, striking image:

The Lord replied, “If you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you would say to this mulberry tree, ‘Be uprooted and planted in the sea,’ and it would obey you.”

What kind of “faith” is Jesus referring to? He doesn’t seem to be telling the apostles they need to “know more” about the basic principles of faith, nor highlighting the nutritional values of mustard.

As it is often the case, looking at the original Greek might help us understand what the authors of the Gospels had in mind. But before we get there, we should also understand what the notion of faith implies in the Hebrew tradition.

The Hebrew word for faith is emuna.  In an article published in 1953 in The Journal of Bible and Religion, Edmund Perry refers to a passage we find in the book of Habakkuk (2, 4) in which we read “the righteous shall live by his faith.” In the original Hebrew, the word used in this passage is emuna. Even if the word is commonly translated as “faith,” Perry claims it might be better to translate it as “faithfulness” instead.

Read more:
Were Jesus and Joseph really carpenters?

This apparently small shift from “faith” to “faithfulness” indicates something interesting: faith is something active, an always-ongoing activity that is equivalent to a stable condition. Just as a good carpenter is entirely devoted to his craft to the point of becoming a master, and we confidently sit in the chairs he builds trusting they won’t break, emuna implies one is trustworthy, steadied. Perry shows the root of the word (mn) is related to other verbs that denote “support,” “to carry,” “to hold,” “to care for,” implying this “faith” is something one has supported, carried, and cared for. And in fact, this is also the root for the word “craftsman” as “being a person one trusts with something” (omanim), “the one who is trusted,” thus suggesting trust is something one builds, but also something one has to be actively engaged with.

When the word emuna appears next to another one, this dimension of its meaning can be better appreciated: for instance, when it appears next to the word “love” (hesed), it becomes “steadfast love” (as in Psalm 107). What this means is that faith is, first and foremost, a matter of trust: emuna means steadfastness, a long-continued fidelity to whatever one is bounded to, dependability.

Read more:
Moses, Elijah, and Jesus: Why are they all together at the Transfiguration?

In the end, it is a matter of trust: when one knows someone has been constantly loyal, one cannot but trust that person. That was Israel’s experience of God: a God who, because of his concrete actions, has been proven to be loyal to his promises. In fact, when one reads the book of Exodus (for example) one finds the Israelites lacked not belief in God but trust. Exodus 14:31 is a classical passage in which we find this difference between belief and trust, often lost in translation. In the New Revised Standard Version we read:

“Israel saw the great work that the Lord did against the Egyptians. So the people feared the Lord and believed in the Lord and in his servant Moses.”

However, in some other translations, we read:

“When the Israelites saw the great power the Lord had used against the Egyptians, they feared the Lord, and they trusted him and his servant Moses.”

It is clear, then, the meaning of emuna implies trust in someone because one has seen that person is indeed reliable. It is only reasonable we assume this is the kind of faith Jesus had in mind. But what about the Greek used in the Gospels?

The Greek word for faith, the one we find used in the Gospels, is pistis. This Greek pistis derives from the word for “persuasion,” peitho. In his book “Persuasion in Greek Tragedy: a study of peitho,” R.G.A. Buxton explains how the persuasive word for classic Athenians was a fundamental component of everyday life: politics, love, morality, philosophy, even medicine, were all entangled in rhetoric. In fact, as Buxton himself writes, “it would be wrong to underrate the role of peitho, particularly in Athens. For Athens was a city dominated by the power of the word. Her literature of the classic period is almost as full of argument, discussion, and debate as real Athenian life must have been […] philosophers reflected on it, orators exalted it, dramatists presented its strengths and inadequacies in the theatre.” In short, the idea is that a convincing, persuasive argument leads to one’s trusting it: when considered in its entirety, such discourse leads one to fully assent and accept it as reliable. One might even say that what the Hebrew emuna is to action, the Greek pistis is to words.

Is it possible, then, the authors of the Gospels saw in Jesus’ reference to the mustard seed an invitation to fully trust God’s deeds (emuna) as much as his words (pistis), by introducing a classic Greek notion in a distinctively Hebrew context.

Tags:
Bible
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Stephen Beale
    Actress Patricia Heaton and Stephen Colbert get personal about …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  4. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  5. Fr. Paul Habsburg
    The greatest pitfall in married life
  6. Philip Kosloski
    What is the daily schedule of a Catholic monk?
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  8. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW