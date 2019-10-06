Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Daniel Esparza
How to deal with toxic people, charitably and successfully, in 3 steps
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
When were angels created by God?
Church

Questions from the pope to examine how you lived the Liturgy of the Word

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Oct 06, 2019

The Bible says that joy is our strength. And Scripture is where to find it.

Pope Francis is encouraging us to listen up when it is time for Scripture reading at Mass, not to stand there “staring at the ceiling” and “thinking of other things,” allowing God’s Word to “go in one ear and out the other.”

The pope offered a brief examination of conscience for how we live holy Mass, and particularly the Liturgy of the Word, as he reflected at Domus Sanctae Marthae on a reading from Nehemiah, which recounts when the Israelites after captivity are able to hear the Word of God again.

The reading speaks of how the people stood and listened attentively, and were weeping as they heard the Word, but Ezra encouraged them to rejoice, saying, “rejoicing in the LORD must be your strength!”

The pope said that an encounter with the Word of God should fill us with joy, and this joy is strength.

Christians are joyful because they have accepted, they have received the Word of God in their hearts, and they continually encounter the Word, they seek it out. This is the message for today, for all of us.

The devil immediately casts down “saddened hearts,” Francis said, while the joy of the Lord “makes us rise up, look and sing, and weep with joy.”

One of the Psalms, he noted, says that at the moment of liberation from the Babylonian captivity, the Jewish people thought they were dreaming – they could not believe it.

Our experience is similar, the Holy Father continued, “when we meet the Lord in His Word,” and we think, “But this is a dream … I cannot believe such beauty.”

The pope offered several questions to examine ourselves on how we encounter the Word of God:

  1. How do I listen to the Word of God? Or do I simply not listen?
  2. How do I encounter the Lord in His Word, which is the Bible?
  3. Am I convinced that the joy of the Lord is my strength? [that] sadness is not our strength?
  4. When I hear the Word of God, what happens in my heart?
  5. Do I pay attention to the Word of God?
  6. Do I let it touch my heart, or do I stand there staring at the ceiling thinking of other things, and the Word goes in one ear and out the other, [and] does not reach the heart?
  7. What do I do to prepare myself so that the Word will reach the heart?

Pope Francis has just declared that the 3rd Sunday of Ordinary Time will be “Word of God Sunday,” to foster appreciation of and prayer with Scripture.

Read more:
Just 2 min a day with the Gospels, and your life will change, says Francis
Read more:
Pope says contact with Scripture will bring you two qualities you might need today
Tags:
Pope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Stephen Beale
    Actress Patricia Heaton and Stephen Colbert get personal about …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  4. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  5. Fr. Paul Habsburg
    The greatest pitfall in married life
  6. Philip Kosloski
    What is the daily schedule of a Catholic monk?
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  8. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW