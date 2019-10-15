Experience God’s presence in your soul with this prayer of recollection

This prayer of St. Teresa of Avila recalls God's presence in the "interior castle" of the heart.
Here is a prayer by St. Teresa of Avila that reflects this spiritual truth and focuses on God’s presence within us, drawing us deeper into intimacy with the Creator of the world.
Give me the grace to recollect myself in the little heaven of my soul where You have established Your dwelling. There You let me find You, there I feel that You are closer to me than anywhere else, and there You prepare my soul quickly to enter into intimacy with You … Help me O Lord, to withdraw my senses from exterior things, make them docile to the commands of my will, so that when I want to converse with You, they will retire at once, like bees shutting themselves up in the hive in order to make honey.
