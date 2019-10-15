Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Spirituality

Experience God’s presence in your soul with this prayer of recollection

HOPEFUL WOMAN
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Oct 15, 2019

This prayer of St. Teresa of Avila recalls God's presence in the "interior castle" of the heart.

While many of us are aware of God’s presence in the physical church building, we don’t always recognize his presence in our soul. Our sins may prevent us from experiencing the full impact of his presence, but if we are open to it, God can fill our hearts with all of his peace and love.

Here is a prayer by St. Teresa of Avila that reflects this spiritual truth and focuses on God’s presence within us, drawing us deeper into intimacy with the Creator of the world.

Give me the grace to recollect myself in the little heaven of my soul where You have established Your dwelling. There You let me find You, there I feel that You are closer to me than anywhere else, and there You prepare my soul quickly to enter into intimacy with You … Help me O Lord, to withdraw my senses from exterior things, make them docile to the commands of my will, so that when I want to converse with You, they will retire at once, like bees shutting themselves up in the hive in order to make honey.

Read more:
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Read more:
St. Teresa of Avila’s heart was physically pierced by an arrow of God’s love
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Archdiocese of Krakow opens beatification process of John Paul …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Meet Sandra Sabattini, a 22-year-old soon to be beatified
  5. Betsy Kerekes
    6 Phrases to keep in your back pocket when raising teens
  6. Matthew Becklo
    ‘Joker’ is not a political statement … it’s a …
  7. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    Finding in the Temple: When Mary herself teaches us what we need …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW