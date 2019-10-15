Experience God’s presence in your soul with this prayer of recollection

While many of us are aware of God’s presence in the physical church building, we don’t always recognize his presence in our soul. Our sins may prevent us from experiencing the full impact of his presence, but if we are open to it, God can fill our hearts with all of his peace and love.

Here is a prayer by St. Teresa of Avila that reflects this spiritual truth and focuses on God’s presence within us, drawing us deeper into intimacy with the Creator of the world.