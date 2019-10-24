Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
For Her

10 Ways a mom can help her pregnant daughter

SENIOR MOM WITH PREGNANT DAUGHTER
LightField Studios | Shutterstock
Cerith Gardiner | Oct 24, 2019

Useful tips to strengthen the mother-daughter bond at the most beautiful moment in a woman’s life.

Click here to launch the slideshow

So your daughter is having a baby! Maybe you’re going to be a grandma for the first time, or maybe you’ve been made a grandma 10 times over. Regardless, as you know too well, becoming a mom is both a beautiful and challenging time in a woman’s life. While a new life joins the family, it is also a time that your bond with your daughter can be strengthened. Sure, there can be a few teething problems along the way as everybody adapts to their new roles, but there are definitely ways that you can help make sure your daughter’s transition to motherhood is as smooth as a newborn baby’s skin. Take a look at these tips for grandmothers who want to help their daughters get ready for their own little ones.

Launch the slideshow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read more: Parents or in-laws upset that you’re pregnant again? Here’s a way to respond

Read more: 9 Saints to turn to in the months of your pregnancy

 

 

Tags:
MotherhoodPregnancy
