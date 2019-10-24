10 Ways a mom can help her pregnant daughter

Click here to launch the slideshow

So your daughter is having a baby! Maybe you’re going to be a grandma for the first time, or maybe you’ve been made a grandma 10 times over. Regardless, as you know too well, becoming a mom is both a beautiful and challenging time in a woman’s life. While a new life joins the family, it is also a time that your bond with your daughter can be strengthened. Sure, there can be a few teething problems along the way as everybody adapts to their new roles, but there are definitely ways that you can help make sure your daughter’s transition to motherhood is as smooth as a newborn baby’s skin. Take a look at these tips for grandmothers who want to help their daughters get ready for their own little ones.

