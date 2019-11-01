Meditate on the hardships the saints endured with this prayer

When reading the lives of the saints, it becomes abundantly clear that many hardships are involved with leading a virtuous life. While the trials endured are different for each saint, the cross is never absent.

This should remind us to look critically at our own lives and see if we are picking up our daily crosses and following Jesus Christ. True holiness on this earth only comes through imitating Jesus, and by doing so we will endure some sort of suffering. It may not be to the extent of persecution and martyrdom, but it certainly requires a death to self, giving up our wayward passions to pursue the joy of the Gospel.

Here is a short prayer in honor of the saints, calling to mind the many hardships they endured to receive the crown of heavenly glory.