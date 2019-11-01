Meditate on the hardships the saints endured with this prayer

Being a saint isn’t easy, as this prayer highlights.
This should remind us to look critically at our own lives and see if we are picking up our daily crosses and following Jesus Christ. True holiness on this earth only comes through imitating Jesus, and by doing so we will endure some sort of suffering. It may not be to the extent of persecution and martyrdom, but it certainly requires a death to self, giving up our wayward passions to pursue the joy of the Gospel.
Here is a short prayer in honor of the saints, calling to mind the many hardships they endured to receive the crown of heavenly glory.
How shining and splendid are your gifts, O Lord
which you give us for our eternal well-being
Your glory shines radiantly in your saints, O God
In the honor and noble victory of the martyrs.
The white-robed company follow you,
bright with their abundant faith;
They scorned the wicked words of those with this world’s power.
For you they sustained fierce beatings, chains, and torments,
they were drained by cruel punishments.
They bore their holy witness to you
who were grounded deep within their hearts;
they were sustained by patience and constancy.
Endowed with your everlasting grace,
may we rejoice forever
with the martyrs in our bright fatherland.
O Christ, in your goodness,
grant to us the gracious heavenly realms of eternal life.
Amen.
