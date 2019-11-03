Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Church

The fascinating history of Australia’s first Mass, and the priest who celebrated it

CASTLE HILL
Public Domain
Share
Print
Laura McAlister | Nov 03, 2019

Fr. James Dixon, himself a convict, brought the Eucharist to a country where Catholicism was illegal.

The first-ever Catholic Mass in Australia was celebrated by a wrongly convicted priest, Fr. James Dixon.

James Dixon seemed destined for an unremarkable life. Born in 1758 to a well-to-do family from County Wexford in Ireland, he was educated by a local parish priest and then trained at the seminaries in Salamanca and Louvain. When he returned to Ireland to take up his position as curate in Crossabeg, Co. Wexford, he could hardly have expected what the future would hold.

The year 1798 would change his world forever.

At the end of the 18th century, Ireland was seething under British rule. In 1798, a rebellion erupted in and around Dublin. Inspired by the American and French revolutions, Catholics and Protestants banded together to oppose the tyranny of British rule in Ireland. They called themselves the United Irishmen and declared an all-out war on the British.

One of the battles, the Battle of Tubberneering, happened in Wexford near Fr, Dixon’s village. The United Irishmen rebels were defeated and the priest arrested. Fr, Dixon was accused of fighting in the battle. The evidence was flimsy and according to his local bishop, Dixon was probably mistaken for his brother Nicholas who played an active role in the 1798 Rebellion.

Fr. Dixon was court-martialed and sentenced to death. As was common at the time, his sentence was commuted to a lesser punishment: transportation to Botany Bay for life.

Botany Bay, as the new British colony of New South Wales was often called, occupied only a tiny part of the eastern coast of Australia. It had been founded in 1788 to relieve London’s over-crowded prisons. If the convicts survived the months-long journey from England to the other side of the world, they would be worked hard and often beaten. But for many, it was a far better life than they expected and together, they cobbled together a new society.

When Fr. Dixon arrived in 1800, Catholicism was illegal in the penal colony. Despite this, New South Wales had a small but growing Catholic population. About one tenth of the convicts who arrived on the First Fleet were Irish Catholics and many of the Royal Marines who controlled the fledgeling colony were also Irish Catholics.

Now, after the 1798 rising, there were even more Irish Catholic convicts and they were growing restless. Something had to be done. In order to placate the new Irish convicts, the Governor at the time agreed to allow Mass to be celebrated in the colony. After permissions were also granted from Rome, the Governor went to the nearest priest he could find in a penal colony — the convicted rebel James Dixon.

The first Catholic Mass in Australia took place in Sydney on May 15, 1803. The colony of convicted felons, rebels, and soldiers had no time or money for expensive liturgical apparel or elaborate designs. They had to do with what they had. 

They made vestments out of old curtains and forged a chalice made of tin. With these simple makeshift materials, the first public Mass on Australian soil was celebrated. Jesus had been condemned by the Roman state, whipped, beaten, mocked, and rejected by society. Now, at the words of this convict priest, He became truly present on the altar to take away the sins of the world.

The joy of the new Australian Catholics, however, was short-lived.

Less than a year later, a rebellion broke out in Sydney among the convicts. Martial law was declared and the rebellion was quickly and brutally suppressed. Although Fr. Dixon did not take part in the uprising, even appealing to the rebels to put down their arms when they were surrounded, the Governor didn’t care. The rebellion involved Irish Catholics and the authorities were sure that they used the cover of Mass to plot against the British Army. 

The Governor outlawed Catholicism and revoked Fr. James’ right to act as a Catholic priest. He forced all the convicts, including the Catholic convicts, to attend Anglican church services. 

Although he couldn’t celebrate Mass publicly, Fr. Dixon did what he could. He continued to baptize, marry, and bury his Catholic parishioners in secret. Eventually, his good conduct was recognized. He was granted early release and returned to Ireland in 1808, dying in his native Wexford in 1840.

For Australian Catholics, however, it would be 13 years before another Mass was allowed in Australia.

Today, Catholics make up about 23% of Australia’s population and form the largest Christian church in the country. The Church in Australia, however, began much humbler and poorer. It seems only right that the first priest of this penal colony was also a convict. Probably innocent of his crimes, he was ever-faithful to his vows as a Catholic priest.

Even on the other side of the world.

Tags:
AustraliaChurch History
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zelda Caldwell
    10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
  3. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the Mexican grandma taking the cooking world by storm
  5. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    St. Mary of Edessa: A saint for those who have loved Jesus but …
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Ways to celebrate All Souls Day as a family
  7. Philip Kosloski
    The top 12 saints according to Google searches
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW