Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage

Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Art & Culture

The meaning of whales in Christian art

JONAH AND THE WHALE,MOSIAC
Jim Haberman | University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
Daniel Esparza | Nov 03, 2019

Spoiler: It’s not all about Jonah.

The Italian artists of the Renaissance were not particularly familiar with the habits and the appearance of whales. In fact, identifying the biblical sea monster of the story of Jonah was often difficult: sometimes, these artists would think of it as some sort of sea dragon, a gigantic fish, or even a monstrous dolphin, so most depictions of whales in Renaissance (and medieval) art were not exactly the most adequate. We often find whales showing large fangs, elephant-like trunks, or even horns.

In any case, the fact that the biblical narrative claims Jonah was swallowed by a whale and disgorged three days later was always read allegorically, likened to Christ in the sepulcher and his Resurrection after three days. In that sense, whales represent both death and the hope of the Resurrection into eternal life.

But, as is often the case, the Bible is not the only source for inspiration Christian artists recurred to.

According to George Ferguson’s classic Signs and Symbols in Christian Art, ancient legends told stories of mariners who would confuse the large body of the whale for an island. Ships anchored to its side were dragged down to destruction as soon as the creature would plunge. That is why in some occasions, Ferguson explains, the whale came to be used also as a symbol of the devil and his cunning, and the open mouth of the whale was often used to depict the open gates of hell.

