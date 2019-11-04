Meet the 103-year-old runner who keeps collecting gold medals for her speed

Julia Hawkins is a mom of four with three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a home full of gold medals that don’t fit in the box her loving husband made for them.

After becoming a competitive runner at the tender age of 100, when mountain biking became a little too tough, the centenarian has been competing in the Senior Games. Although in 2017, the “Hurricane,” as she’s affectionately known, broke records in the 100-year plus category for the 100-meter dash, this year she still managed a gold medal despite clocking a slightly longer time — the athlete blames the atmosphere or perhaps her advancing age for the longer time.

The ex-national cycling champion also managed a gold in the 50-meter dash, and was the oldest participant according to the National Senior Games Association.

You might be wondering what the secret is behind her talents and impressive fitness levels — but Hawkins puts her success down to staying active, eating healthily, and maintaining a healthy weight, according to an article on GMA.com. The inspirational speedster also has a very pragmatic outlook on life: “When you’re 103, every day is a miracle and I just keep getting up and I’m here again.”

Read more: These postal workers are helping their elderly customers feel a little less lonely

Read more: Elderly couple share last moments together on their 66th wedding anniversary