Meet the 103-year-old runner who keeps collecting gold medals for her speed

Julia Hawkins, a great-grandma, is affectionately known as the “Hurricane.”
After becoming a competitive runner at the tender age of 100, when mountain biking became a little too tough, the centenarian has been competing in the Senior Games. Although in 2017, the “Hurricane,” as she’s affectionately known, broke records in the 100-year plus category for the 100-meter dash, this year she still managed a gold medal despite clocking a slightly longer time — the athlete blames the atmosphere or perhaps her advancing age for the longer time.
The ex-national cycling champion also managed a gold in the 50-meter dash, and was the oldest participant according to the National Senior Games Association.
You might be wondering what the secret is behind her talents and impressive fitness levels — but Hawkins puts her success down to staying active, eating healthily, and maintaining a healthy weight, according to an article on GMA.com. The inspirational speedster also has a very pragmatic outlook on life: “When you’re 103, every day is a miracle and I just keep getting up and I’m here again.”
