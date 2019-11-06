Pray this prayer to St. Joseph for a “happy death”

Death can be scary, but with St. Joseph at your side, it doesn’t have to be.
One saint who can help ease our fears is St. Joseph, the patron of a happy death. While no one knows for certain when St. Joseph died, most biblical scholars believe Joseph died prior to Jesus’ crucifixion. With this in mind, many traditions believe that Joseph died in the arms or presence of Jesus and Mary. It’s a beautiful image, one that has led the Church to proclaim Joseph the patron saint of a happy death. It would have certainly been the most peaceful death a person could experience!
Here is one prayer that recalls this image and can give us comfort while we await our own death. We never know when God will call us home, so in the meantime, let us do all we can to prepare for that day, making it a day of great joy.
O Blessed Joseph, who yielded up thy last breath in the arms of Jesus and Mary, obtain for me this grace, O holy Joseph, that I may breathe forth my soul in praise, saying in spirit, if I am unable to do so in words: “Jesus, Mary and Joseph, I give Thee my heart and my soul.”
Amen.
Read more: Pray this prayer for a beautiful and peaceful death
Read more: Padre Pio’s prayer to cast out fear, even fear of death
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?