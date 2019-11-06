Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020

Editor's choice
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Spirituality

Pray this prayer to St. Joseph for a "happy death"

DEATH OF SAINT JOSEPH
PD
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Nov 06, 2019

Death can be scary, but with St. Joseph at your side, it doesn’t have to be.

The mystery of death can create a great deal of anxiety, especially when someone is on their deathbed. We don’t know what will happen to us when we die and we hope and pray that our soul will join God in eternal bliss.

One saint who can help ease our fears is St. Joseph, the patron of a happy death. While no one knows for certain when St. Joseph died, most biblical scholars believe Joseph died prior to Jesus’ crucifixion. With this in mind, many traditions believe that Joseph died in the arms or presence of Jesus and Mary. It’s a beautiful image, one that has led the Church to proclaim Joseph the patron saint of a happy death. It would have certainly been the most peaceful death a person could experience!

Here is one prayer that recalls this image and can give us comfort while we await our own death. We never know when God will call us home, so in the meantime, let us do all we can to prepare for that day, making it a day of great joy.

O Blessed Joseph, who yielded up thy last breath in the arms of Jesus and Mary, obtain for me this grace, O holy Joseph, that I may breathe forth my soul in praise, saying in spirit, if I am unable to do so in words: “Jesus, Mary and Joseph, I give Thee my heart and my soul.”
Amen.

Tags:
Death, Prayers for a Particular Need
