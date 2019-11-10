Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Art & Culture

Swiss Guard is presenting at Lucerne job fair

SWISS GUARD HOLY MASS OATH
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA | I.MEDIA
Share
Print
John Burger | Nov 10, 2019

The corps that protects the pope is looking for a few good men.

The Swiss Guard is looking for a few good men.

The military corps responsible for the safety and security of the pope in Rome, the Pontifical Swiss Guard, will be present for the first time at the Job Fair of Central Switzerland (ZEBI), being held in Lucerne this weekend.

“The Pontifical Swiss Guard rejoices over this opportunity to present the Corps in central Switzerland,” the Guard said in a press release.

Two guards in uniform will be present at the Fair in Hall 2 (at the D2099 stand), next to Lucerne’s Police stand. They will present the Swiss Guard’s job and will inform interested visitors, according to a report at Zenit news service.

“Numerous professions will be presented” at the Job Fair, states ZEBI’s site. A “vast gamut of training and advice on future careers,” is suggested to adults looking for employment.

In addition to the exhibition, the Job Fair will include “round tables,” “personal conversations and theater areas,” the wire service said.

Tags:
Swiss Guard
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number …
  3. Aleteia
    First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby …
  4. Aleteia
    The 2 most common errors of those who pray the Rosary
  5. Blanca de Ugarte
    103-year-old woman offers words of wisdom about lasting love
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How long does purgatory last?
  7. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    5 Ways that dogs make life better … according to the Bible
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW