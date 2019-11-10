Swiss Guard is presenting at Lucerne job fair

The Swiss Guard is looking for a few good men.

The military corps responsible for the safety and security of the pope in Rome, the Pontifical Swiss Guard, will be present for the first time at the Job Fair of Central Switzerland (ZEBI), being held in Lucerne this weekend.

“The Pontifical Swiss Guard rejoices over this opportunity to present the Corps in central Switzerland,” the Guard said in a press release.

Two guards in uniform will be present at the Fair in Hall 2 (at the D2099 stand), next to Lucerne’s Police stand. They will present the Swiss Guard’s job and will inform interested visitors, according to a report at Zenit news service.

“Numerous professions will be presented” at the Job Fair, states ZEBI’s site. A “vast gamut of training and advice on future careers,” is suggested to adults looking for employment.

In addition to the exhibition, the Job Fair will include “round tables,” “personal conversations and theater areas,” the wire service said.