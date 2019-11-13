Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Art & Culture

The Catholic Artists Directory: A guide to finding the best in traditional sacred art today

CATHOLIC ARTIST DIRECTORY
Courtesy of The Catholic Artist Directory
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Nov 13, 2019

This online list connects patrons to the artists who are leading a New Catholic Renaissance of fine art and music.

For many Catholics, seeing the great cathedrals and beautiful sacred art of Europe strengthens their faith and inspires them anew with a reminder that the Church itself is a reflection of the Truth and Beauty of God. Sadly, it is rare that their own churches, often built in the last 50 years, at a time when traditional forms of sacred art were considered by some to be out-of-date, do much to stir the soul in this way. 

At last, after decades of beige churches and contemporary Christian music, there is a movement afoot among Catholic artists to bring back beauty to sacred art. Painter Gwyneth Thompson-Briggs is doing her part to further this Renaissance in traditional Catholic sacred art with the establishment of a “Catholic Artists Directory” to help connect patrons of the sacred arts with artists committed to reviving the traditions of Western art.

CATHOLIC ARTIST DIRECTORY
Courtesy of Catholic Artist Directory

“There is a growing awareness of the importance of beauty and tradition among Catholic patrons,” says Thompson-Briggs, “and there is also a revival of beauty and tradition among Catholic artists. The Catholic Artists Directory aims to connect patrons and artists, so that sacred art can flourish.”

The easy-to-use online directory, which is maintained by Thompson-Briggs, points those interested in commissioning a work of sacred art to the finest artists practicing it today. The list includes painters, sculptors, composers, musicians, illustrators, calligraphers, an illuminator, and a bookbinder.

CATHOLIC ARTIST DIRECTORY
Courtesy of Catholic Artist Directory

The directory came out of a discussion among Thompson-Briggs, sculptor Andrew Wilson Smith and calligrapher/illuminator Elizabeth Lemme, who agreed that something needed to be done to help people find traditional Catholic artists.

Painter John Folley says that the directory, which went online this September, serves a hunger for traditional sacred art as well as the artists who create it.

“People today are starved for Beauty,” he says. “What most don’t realize is that there is a cadre of artists within the Church who have prepared their minds, trained their hands, and dedicated their lives to meet that need.”

Courtesy of Catholic Artist Directory

The artists listed in the directory have been chosen based on their “artistic caliber, ability to take on new commissions, and commitment to reviving the traditions of Western sacred art. Many of the artists are particularly influenced by the High Gothic, the Renaissance, and the Baroque,” according to a press release announcing the guide’s establishment in September.

Courtesy of Catholic Artist Directory

Those who would like to commission a work of art for a parish, home, or other community can browse the directory of artists. A brief description of each artist’s work, along with a photo, a link to the artist’s website, and contact information are provided with each listing.

To visit the Catholic Artists Directory, click here. 

Tags:
Art
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number …
  4. Larry Peterson
    How Our Lady of the Rosary rescued the Philippines
  5. Philip Kosloski
    The 5-second prayer that can change your life
  6. Philip Kosloski
    The “mother church” of all Catholic churches is not …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    How long does purgatory last?
  8. Fionn Shiner-ACN and Maria Lozano - ACN
    ISIS claims responsibility for murder of Catholic priest in Syria …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW