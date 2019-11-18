Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Spirituality

The Church’s own “wisdom from grandpa” is worth memorizing

BIBLE,HANDS
Raul Petri | CC0
Share
Print
Fr Robert McTeigue, SJ | Nov 18, 2019

Known as the Fathers, not the grandfathers, these saints and scholars of our early history continue to guide us.

“As my mother always used to say …”

“As my father always used to say …”

“I remember that Grandpa always said …”

Every family has oral traditions—maxims, anecdotes, proverbs, etc., that convey history, experience, values and love. Part of being a family is handing on faithfully the family’s accumulated wisdom from one generation to the next. (Religious communities and military units do something similar.)

What about the Church? Does the Church have a body of “quotable quotes” (to borrow a phrase from the old Reader’s Digest magazine of my childhood) that should be passed on from one generation to the next?

The Church has accumulated a long list of venerable guides, known for the piety, sanctity, wisdom and antiquity—sages who ranged from the earliest history of the Church, who were disciples of the Apostles, up to (depending upon which list you consult) the Second Council of Nicaea (787 A.D.).

Their accumulated writings fill many volumes of Latin and Greek. What they wrote has inspired saints and scholars for centuries. These sages of renown are known as the Church Fathers.

A Catholic formation without knowledge of the Fathers would be woefully incomplete. To know all of them well would be the work of several lifetimes. Happily, some of the Fathers, at least some of the time, can be pithy. 

Read more: Was this saint the last of the Church Fathers?

Some of the more sprightly quotes from the Fathers can and should be committed to memory. They can spice up conversation and correspondence. And they can provide an inoculation against doctrinal confusion, as well as cautionary advice for those who are trying to negotiate with sin “just this once.”

In no particular order, here are some memorable and quotable quotes. You can tag them, “As our Fathers always said …”

“No one can have God for his Father, who has not the Church for his mother.”  St. Cyprian of Carthage

Follow the saints, because those who follow them will become saints.” St. Clement of Rome

“Filthy talk makes us feel comfortable with filthy action.” St. Clement of Rome 

“God hates those who praise themselves.” St. Clement of Rome

“You cannot put straight in others what is warped in yourself.”  St. Athanasius of Alexandria

“Patience is hope with the lamp lit.” Tertullian

“If the Tiber rises too high, or the Nile too low, the remedy is always feeding Christians to the lions.” Tertullian

“It is impossible for one to live without tears who considers things exactly as they are.” St. Gregory of Nyssa

“The business of the Christian is nothing else but to be ever preparing for death.” St. Irenaeus of Lyons

“Whosoever you are who introduce new doctrines, I beseech you to spare the ears of Romans!” St. Jerome

“Shun, as you would the plague, a cleric who from being poor has become wealthy, or who, from being nobody has become a celebrity.” St. Jerome

“Let no one mourn that he has fallen again and again; for forgiveness has risen from the grave.” St. John Chrysostom.

Jot them down; commit them to memory; find your own favorite quotes from the Fathers, and share them far and wide.

When I write next, I will offer some reflections on the Holy Grail. Until then, let’s keep each other in prayer.

Read more: 5 Quotes from the Church Fathers on the beauty of Christmas

Tags:
Church History
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby …
  3. Matthew Becklo
    These three women—all former atheists—found their way into …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    Roofer gives an elderly woman a new roof by …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Are you stuck in the past or worried about the future? St. John …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Miracle attributed to Carlo Acutis given the OK from doctors
  8. John Burger
    Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW