Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic miracle continues to draw pilgrims 770 years later

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Art & Culture

These paintings of the Virgin Mary are on display at the Vatican for the first time

Crivelli
Alvesgaspar | CC BY-SA 4.0
Share
Print
John Burger | Nov 19, 2019

Carlo Crivelli’s paintings underwent restoration funded by U.S. patrons.

Carlo Crivelli may not be a household name in the realm of Renaissance art. But he’s about to be a little better known, thanks to the Vatican Museums.

An exhibit of Crivelli’s work opened this past week at the Vatican, displaying restored paintings of the Virgin Mary that he did in the 15th century.

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, he was “probably the most individual of 15th-century Venetian painters, an artist whose highly personal and mannered style carried Renaissance forms into an unusual expressionism.”

“Crivelli is a relatively rare artist,” Vatican Museums’ Curator Guido Cornini told Catholic News Agency, so not many museums can boast of having as many of his paintings as can the Vatican. The Vatican Museums has three of his large works: a five-panel polyptych, “Madonna and Child with Saints” (1481); “Madonna and Child” (1482), and a “Pieta” (1488-1489).

Those works are on display after a long restoration process, made possible by members of the Patrons of the Arts in the Vatican Museums, the fundraising branch of the Vatican Museums.

“It is more than presenting the painting with a superficial cleaning,” Cornini explained. “You have to get through a long … phase in which more historical information is being gathered both through the archives and compare this with a careful reading of the literature existing on that particular panel painting and then you prepare the proposal of a ‘therapy’ to follow, much like you would do with a medicine.”

The restoration of the Crivelli paintings involved removing the “over-painting” from previous restorations to recover the original vibrant colors under the surface, CNA said.

Crivelli lived from 1463 to 1494 and was known for his use of gold in the late Gothic style. A native of Venice, he used some of the innovations in painting that were current in his day, but also seemed to have a nostalgia for medieval art, Cornini explained.

The exhibit, “Crivelli’s Gold,” is on display in the Vatican’s Pinacoteca Museum until January 21.

The U.S. Embassy to the Holy See co-hosted the exhibition opening at the Vatican museums in celebration of the 35 years of formal diplomatic relations between the U.S. and the Holy See.

 

Tags:
Art
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Miracle attributed to Carlo Acutis given the OK from doctors
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This is spiritually more beneficial than fasting, according to …
  5. Aleteia
    First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby …
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  7. Matthew Becklo
    These three women—all former atheists—found their way into …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    Roofer gives an elderly woman a new roof by …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW