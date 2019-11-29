Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Philip Kosloski
Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
Church

An Advent Calendar from Pope Francis: To remember the ‘least of these’

Share
Print
Aleteia | Nov 29, 2019

It’s a journey that reminds us that Jesus, together with Mary and Joseph, experienced marginalization, persecution and exile from an early age

The Vatican’s special section for Migrants and Refugees, supervised directly by Pope Francis, is offering its own special Advent Calendar to help the faithful go deeper in the theme the pope chose for this year’s World Day: It’s not just about migrants.

The free, downloadable calendar offers a daily reflection from the pope and a prayer intention, so that during each of the days leading up to Christmas we can call to mind the least of our brothers and sisters, as well as the Holy Family itself as Mary and Joseph had to emigrate with their new baby.

“It’s a journey that reminds us that Jesus, together with Mary and Joseph, experienced marginalization, persecution and exile from an early age,” a note from the Vatican section explains.

Along with the calendar, which can be downloaded and printed, you will find easy instructions on how to use it.

DOWNLOAD THE CALENDAR HERE

Tags:
AdventImmigrationPope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cecilia Music
    Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  4. Sarah Robsdottir
    “Angels caught me and Jesus loves me,” says …
  5. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  6. Jeffrey Bruno
    Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    4 Incredible Eucharistic miracles that defy scientific …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW