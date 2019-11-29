An Advent Calendar from Pope Francis: To remember the ‘least of these’

The Vatican’s special section for Migrants and Refugees, supervised directly by Pope Francis, is offering its own special Advent Calendar to help the faithful go deeper in the theme the pope chose for this year’s World Day: It’s not just about migrants.

The free, downloadable calendar offers a daily reflection from the pope and a prayer intention, so that during each of the days leading up to Christmas we can call to mind the least of our brothers and sisters, as well as the Holy Family itself as Mary and Joseph had to emigrate with their new baby.

“It’s a journey that reminds us that Jesus, together with Mary and Joseph, experienced marginalization, persecution and exile from an early age,” a note from the Vatican section explains.

Along with the calendar, which can be downloaded and printed, you will find easy instructions on how to use it.

DOWNLOAD THE CALENDAR HERE