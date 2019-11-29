Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Philip Kosloski
Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
Art & Culture

Watch this inspiring “Concert for Hope” for prison inmates

Eric Genius CONCERT; CONCERT FOR HOPE
YouTube - The Catholic Telegraph
Share
Print
Aleteia | Nov 29, 2019

Composer and pianist Eric Genius travels around the country playing free concerts for the incarcerated.

Classical musician Eric Genius trained at the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto and Berklee College of Music in Boston. He travels all around the world performing his original music, which his website describes as “classical in form, but with a modern feel.”

In 2016, Genius decided to share his gifts with those who, perhaps, are most in need of them. He launched “Concert for Hope,” a charitable initiative to bring hope and light, to a population most in need of it — prison inmates.

Last month, Dominick Albano of the Catholic Telegraph accompanied Genius through the gates of “the towering chain-link fences and sterile cinder block walls” of the Lebanon Correctional facility, where Genius was to perform a concert organized by the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

After the concert, Genius shared with thought about what music has to offer the incarcerated.

“So many of these men have never been introduced to beauty and goodness, and they are so rarely treated with dignity. I hope that, through this experience, they get a taste of higher things and a higher life and experience the mystical, profound, dignity that they were born with,” he told Albano.

You can watch the concert (see video below), and read the rest of Albano’s story in the Catholic Telegraph.

 

Tags:
Music
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cecilia Music
    Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  4. Sarah Robsdottir
    “Angels caught me and Jesus loves me,” says …
  5. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  6. Jeffrey Bruno
    Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    4 Incredible Eucharistic miracles that defy scientific …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW